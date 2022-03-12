2022 property assessment notices sent before March 15, 2022

The Maui County Real Estate Assessment Division sends 2022 Real Estate Assessment Notices to property owners by March 15, 2022.

The property assessment notice will indicate the assessed value of the land and (if applicable) improvements, the amount of exemptions allowed, the person who received the exemption and the classification assigned to the property.

Owners are strongly encouraged to read the document carefully. If you have any questions, contact the RPA Division office by calling 808-270-7297 or emailing [email protected]

If a property owner disagrees with the assessment, general class of land, or exemption listed on the Property Assessment Notice, an appeal may be filed with the Board of Review. The deadline to file an appeal is April 11, 2022.

The Assessment Notice gives property owners the option to receive a paperless electronic notice for the following year.

The tax notice is not an invoice. The payment of the first half of the tax bill for the 2022-2023 financial year will be posted no later than July 20, 2022.

Homeowners who do not receive a timely assessment notice or have questions may call the RPA Division office at 808-270-7297 or visit www.mauipropertytax.com to view the assessment and other information. in line.