7 Habits of Successful Brokers and Advisors

There is no need to demystify success. You already know that to be successful as a broker or advisor, you have to put in the work. And to do the job, you have to have the right habits. At a BenefitsPRO Broker Expo roundtable, industry leaders Josh Butler, Cameron Cummins and Kim Eckelbarger offered their perspective on the value of creating good habits, as well as what it looks like for them .

1. Develop emotional intelligence.

“EQ is as important as IQ. You have to be able to hold conversations, answer difficult questions. Your ability to control your impulses, to stay cool, to adapt to changing circumstances – it’s extremely important in Our Industry Josh Butler, President, Butler Benefits & Consulting.

2. Know where your customer is coming from.

“Do you understand what your customers’ 60 minutes are worth? Do you quantify for them what $5,000 means out of pocket? You need to identify it for the decision maker, because sometimes it is very far from the level of the financial situation of its employees. Cameron Cummins, Managing Partner, Transparent by Design.

3. Speak their language.

“People we call have heard, ‘Hey, I can save you money on your benefits.’ We speak to customers in their “alphabet soup”, not ours. If I’m in front of HR, I’ll speak FMLA. If I’m in front of the C suite, I’m going to talk about EBITDA. Show them you understand their world. Kim Eckelbarger, Founder and Business Consultant, Tropical Benefits.

4. Don’t be afraid to specialize.

“There are slots everywhere. People’s businesses are very specific, their lives are very specific. I learned that being an inch wide and a mile deep can be a huge advantage. Cameron Cummins.

5. Be perpetually prospecting. “I’m always looking for opportunities. I am still looking for my ideal client. You need to identify who your ideal customer is. We do a lot of research, study the 5500, websites, contacts, we are always looking for our ideal client. Josh Butler.

6. Help your customer understand.

“How do you break this down and make this industry more understandable? For you to have value, you have to be more of a consultant, an advocate – you have to attract their curiosity, teach them. Cameron Cummins.

7. Maintain a sense of urgency. “If you wait in this business, someone will catch you. There’s an art to being persistent without being pushy – you have to pay attention to your sense of urgency. But it helps you stay on top of things, signals that I care about my customers. Josh Butler.