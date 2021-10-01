A Company to Watch – Caton Commercial Expands Real Estate Brokerage and Management Teams

Image

Featured Image for Caton Commercial Real Estate

Featured Image for Caton Commercial Real Estate

NAPERVILLE, Ill., July 26. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Caton Commercial Real Estate Group continues to strengthen its presence as a leading commercial real estate brokerage and property management company, adding several new members to the team. Six commercial brokers and two support staff joined the brokerage firm and Caton Property Management added three new members to the team.

Trade brokers Fatina Sayegh, Payton Samuel, Russell Tillery, Ivina Latham, Monica Zawadka and Mike Bauer join Caton with various markets and asset classes.

Fatina Sayegh is an experienced commercial broker serving industrial owners, tenants and investors. Its primary focus is the I-55 corridor with coverage throughout Will County and the Chicagoland industrial market. She is also bilingual in Arabic.

Payton Samuel is a commercial broker specializing in commercial properties in the western suburbs of Chicago and manages 7-Eleven’s business disposition efforts.

Russell Tillery is a commercial broker specializing in office and retail leasing and the sale of multi-family and mixed-use properties. He earned his graduate degree in business administration from St. Francis University in Joliet, Illinois.

Ivina Latham is a commercial broker primarily focused on commercial, flex, and industrial areas in the southwestern suburbs of Chicago, including Joliet, Will County, and surrounding cities. Latham is a United States Marine Corps veteran who served eight years in the continental United States and overseas.

Monica Zawadka is an experienced commercial broker specializing in serving and advising owners, operators and investors in the rental and sale of office space in Naperville and surrounding suburbs. Originally from Poland, Zawadka is fluent in Polish.

Mike Bauer has been a commercial broker for over seven years. His areas of expertise include retail, restaurant and bar industry, land development, small industries and business brokerage.

The story continues

Caton teaches best practices and prepares new brokers to provide exemplary service to clients through its Broker Bootcamp program led by Matt Drane, Vice President of Broker Development. Additionally, the company champions collaboration, cooperative brokerage and the power of referrals, both cross-company and within the market to better serve customers.

Caton trading brokers establish a competitive advantage in the marketplace for clients through comprehensive support from the Caton platform, which includes marketing, transaction coordination, administrative support, continuous professional development and training, and more . To provide this robust platform, Caton has added two additional support team members to meet the needs of this growing brokerage: Kendra Rone and Evan McCarty.

Kendra Rone is the Executive Assistant to Partner and Senior Vice President Christina Caton Kitchel. Rone supports Caton Kitchel in all aspects of his business to ensure that key tasks and company initiatives are carried out.

Evan McCarty is a real estate intern at Caton. He is on his way to becoming a full-time broker once he graduates in finance from North Central College in Naperville, Illinois.

Caton Property Management has also expanded its team by welcoming three new members: Hannah Hoffman, Pat Campe and Maura Fenlon.

Hannah Hoffman is the Administrative Coordinator of Property Management, assisting with financial reporting, collections, accounts payable and budgets for a portfolio of properties.

Pat Campe has joined Caton Property Management as Property Manager. He has years of experience managing all types of properties.

Maura Fenlon is the Property Management Accountant who handles accounts payable/receivable, financial reporting, bank reconciliation, budgeting and tenant communications.

Managing all commercial asset classes, the Caton Property Management team strives to maximize the value of each client’s property, always keeping the owner’s investment objectives in mind while managing relationships with tenants, financial reports, property maintenance and repair, and more.

To learn more about Caton and its services, visit www.CatoCommercial.com.

CONTACT:

Jennifer Pollack

Marketing Director

[email protected]

Related images

Picture 1

Cato Logo

This content was posted through the press release distribution service on Newswire.com.

Attachment