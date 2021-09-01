A property management company is the first tenant in East Kilbride’s new industrial estate

A property management company is expanding its business with a new base in East Kilbride.

Knight Property Group has confirmed that it has secured its first tenant for Langlands Commercial Park.

Strachan and Kemp Commercial Services Ltd has signed a 10-year lease on Unit J, which includes 2,500 square feet of industrial space, a small office and associated parking.

The unit also benefits from an eave height of 6.74m and electric roller shutter doors.





The Lanarkshire Live app is available to download now. Get all the news from your area – plus features, entertainment, sport and the latest on Lanarkshire’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic – straight to your fingertips, 24/7. The free download features the latest breaking news and exclusive stories, and lets you customize your page with the sections that interest you most. Head to the App Store and never miss a thing in Lanarkshire – iOS – Android

Strachan and Kemp provide the complete contractor solution for commercial real estate clients.

This includes regular contract work, maintenance, refurbishment, dilapidation, cleaning, floor maintenance, waste management services, as well as emergency on-call repairs.

The new Langlands base will be the company’s headquarters and the main center for future growth of the business across Scotland and beyond.

Steven Smernicki, Managing Director of Strachan and Kemp, said: “We have experienced rapid growth in demand for our services over the past few years and moving into this brand new unit is a significant milestone for our business.

“We have begun fitting out the unit, which will accommodate our expanding team and allow us to continue to grow and support our customers, as we continue to expand our geographic base beyond Scotland.”

Howard Crawshaw, Managing Director of Knight Property Group, added: “This is new momentum for the park, with strong interest in the remaining units.

“We remain committed to the investment and speculative development of quality industrial and logistics space in the central belt of Scotland.”

Langlands Commercial Park (Phase 1) is a new 10 unit speculative industrial development facility, located in the well-established Kelvin South and Langlands industrial estates of East Kilbride, adjacent to Sainsbury’s logistics facility.

* Catch the latest headlines from all over Lanarkshire. Sign up for our newsletters here.

And did you know Lanarkshire Live has its own app? Download yours for free here.