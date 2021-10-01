After going to investor summit, UP CM will open the Rs 2,000-Cr Lulu shopping mall in Lucknow on Sunday

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate Lulu Mall in Lucknow on Sunday. The mega mall, one of the largest in India, was part of UP’s first investor summit during the first term of Yogi Adityanath government. The Rs 2,000 crore project will generate 5,000 direct jobs and 10,000 indirect jobs, according to officials.

Lulu Group is also proposing shopping mall projects in Varanasi and Prayagraj, which it presented during the inauguration ceremony held recently in Lucknow, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Yogi and the Minister of the Rajnath Singh Defense. Apart from the retail projects, the Abu Dhabi-headquartered conglomerate has also announced a food processing center being built in Greater Noida with an investment of around Rs 500 crore.

Located at Amar Shaheed Path, Golf City, Lucknow, the 2.2 million square foot mall will house some of the biggest brands in India. Catering to the varied tastes of every visitor, the mall is home to 15 gourmet restaurants and cafes, as well as a huge food court with 25 branded outlets that can accommodate 1,600 customers. The Lulu Mall in Lucknow will also have a dedicated wedding shopping arena. An 11-screen Superplex PVR will be launched here later this year. He would understand P[XL] and 4 DX screens, and premium LUXE auditoriums. The shopping center will be equipped with a multi-level dedicated car park that can accommodate more than 3,000 vehicles.

Speaking to the media on Saturday in Lucknow, Lulu Group Regional Director in Uttar Pradesh, Jayakumar Gangadharan said, “We are delighted to open the doors to the first truly global shopping and entertainment destination in Lucknow. This mall in Lucknow will also be home to our largest internationally acclaimed indoor entertainment center, Funtura and the Lulu hypermarket. The presence of some of India’s biggest retail brands, combined with a state-of-the-art food court and attractive entertainment venues, will make the mall a family destination for residents of the capital and beyond.

It is the fifth mall of the Lulu Group in India, following its launches in Kochi, Thrissur, Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram. Lulu Group Chairman and Managing Director MA Yusuff Ali has already announced a massive expansion plan across all major cities in India including Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi in a bid to further expand its footprint in the country.

