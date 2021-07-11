After Kitex snob, Kerala courts Telangana investors – the New Indian Express

Through Express news service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Five months after Telangana succeeded in persuading the Kitex group based in Kochi to invest in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday organized an investment tour in Hyderabad inviting industrialists to Kerala.

Speaking to investors at the roadshow, Pinarayi strongly insisted on investing in Kerala, saying the state is going through an exciting and dynamic phase of its economic development. “Our aspiration is to become the leader in attracting investors to the state in industries that comply with overarching goals of environmental sustainability,” said Pinarayi. While announcing that the state will achieve its industrial goals with determination and focus, he said the state is seeking strategic partnerships in key sectors.

The CM roadshow in Hyderabad is gaining in importance as it was not until September of last year that Sabu Jacob, Managing Director of Kitex Group, announced an investment of Rs 2,500 crore in Telangana and that he would no longer invest in Kerala due to “harassment” from the state government. officials.

Pinarayi assured CII, Credai and senior IT officials that Kerala’s facilities are comparable to the best in the country. “The state is endowed with forces superior to those found in other parts of the country,” he said.

The CM also listed the state’s achievements in recent times and the innovative laws it has enacted to facilitate the state’s industrial growth. The state has taken many initiatives to support and stimulate investments in key segments of the health sector in order to meet the challenges posed by the pandemic. The first is the BIO 360 Life Sciences Park established at Thonnakkal in Thiruvananthapuram to create a holistic ecosystem for life sciences. The proposed medical device fleet and vaccine production unit are a few other examples, the CM said.

“Kerala is the first state in the country to enact one-stop omnibus legislation – the Kerala Investment Promotion and Facilitation Act, 2018 – to facilitate a seamless experience for investors. In addition, two innovative IT-based initiatives – Kerala One-Stop-Shop Interface for Fast and Transparent Customs Clearance and Invest Kerala Web Portal – show the state’s determination to boost industrial growth in the state ” , said Pinarayi.