Altamira Therapeutics CEO Interviewed by Proactive Investors to Discuss its RNA Therapeutics Portfolio and Ongoing Strategic Transformation

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Altamira’s patented RNA delivery technology platform addresses a strong need to reach target cells outside of the liver and enhance the delivery of RNA molecules into cells

First development projects in oncology and rheumatoid arthritis serving as showcases for a commercial strategy focused on out-licensing

Company plans to divest or spin off legacy programs progress based on recent or upcoming catalysts

HAMILTON, BERMUDA — August 3, 2022 — Altamira Therapeutics (“Altamira” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CYTO), a company dedicated to developing therapies that address significant unmet medical needs, today announced that its Founder, President and Chief management, Thomas Meyer, participated in a video interview with Proactive Investors to discuss the company’s business strategy and its key benefits, enablers and market opportunities as it progresses towards becoming a pure therapy player RNA. Mr. Meyer also discussed the planned divestiture or spin-off of his legacy businesses.

“Our business is currently going through a profound transformation as we have entered the exciting world of RNA therapy which we believe will provide tremendous opportunities for growth. At the same time, we are moving towards the separation of our legacy businesses, capitalizing on important recent or upcoming milestones,” said Meyer.

To access the interview, please click on the link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/ac8UaBZiIOk

Proactive Investors makes it smarter for businesses and investors to connect to one of the world’s fastest growing financial media portals, providing up-to-the-minute news, commentary and analysis on hundreds of listed companies and of pre-IPO companies around the world, 24/7. Additionally, the unique and renowned media business is complemented by quality event management, intelligent investor relations and a highly respected research offering.

The story continues

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CYTO) is dedicated to developing therapeutic products that address significant unmet medical needs. The Company is currently active in three areas: the development of RNA-based therapies for extrahepatic therapeutic targets (OligoPhore™ / SemaPhore™ platforms; preclinical), nasal sprays for protection against airborne allergens and, where applicable, against viruses (Bentrio™; commercial) or for the treatment of vertigo (AM-125; Phase 2), and the development of therapies for the intratympanic treatment of tinnitus or hearing loss (Keyzilen® and Sonsuvi®; Phase 3) . Founded in 2003, it has its headquarters in Hamilton, Bermuda, and its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. For more information visit: https://altamiratherapeutics.com/

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than statements of fact statements and may include statements that address future operational, financial or business performance or Altamira Therapeutics’ strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may”, “could”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “plans”, “potential”, “outlook” or “continues”, or the negative form of these terms or any other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements.These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, approval and timing of commercialization of AM-301, Altamira Therapeutics’ need and ability to secure substantial additional funding to further develop its product candidates, timing and conduct of studies clinical trials of Altamira Therapeutics’ product candidates, the clinical utility of Altamira Therapeutics’ product candidates, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, Altamira Therapeutics’ intellectual property position and the financial condition of Altamira Therapeutics’ ‘Altamira Therapeutics, including the impact of any future acquisitions, dispositions, partnerships, licensing transactions or changes to Altamira Therapeutics’ capital structure, including future issuances of securities. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those described under “Risk Factors” in Altamira Therapeutics’ Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and in other documents filed by Altamira Therapeutics with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the Securities Exchange Commission’s website at: www.sec.gov . Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Altamira Therapeutics or persons acting on behalf of Altamira Therapeutics are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to such risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Altamira Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. required.