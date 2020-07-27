Anti-Social Behavior of Tri-Property Property Management Company…

A property management company has been heavily fined for failing to both clean and clear the yard of a building for which it was responsible.





Ipswich Council sued Blocsphere Property Management Limited for four breaches of a community protection notice served on the business for persistent anti-social behaviour.





A council statement said the company, which manages the property, ignored its responsibilities and residents of the flats had to endure overflowing and inadequate bins and rubbish strewn across the yard.





