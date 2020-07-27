Anti-Social Behavior of Tri-Property Property Management Company…
A property management company has been heavily fined for failing to both clean and clear the yard of a building for which it was responsible.
Ipswich Council sued Blocsphere Property Management Limited for four breaches of a community protection notice served on the business for persistent anti-social behaviour.
A council statement said the company, which manages the property, ignored its responsibilities and residents of the flats had to endure overflowing and inadequate bins and rubbish strewn across the yard.
Magistrates fined Blocsphere Property Management Limited of Eco Park Road, Ludlow, Shropshire £12,000 (£3,000 fine for each of the four breaches of the notice) and the company will also pay costs of £8,214 £.42 and a victim surcharge of £190. .
The landowners of the property – a London-based company called 1 Cromwell Square Ltd – had previously been found guilty of the same offenses and fined.
A spokesperson for Ipswich Council said: ‘Ipswich Borough Council will continue to be a watchdog to ensure the best environment for residents and businesses, which will include the use of notices community protection, if applicable. We will also not abandon our tasks but will continue until the issues are properly resolved.