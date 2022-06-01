Associa Real Property Management to Host Tee-Up Fore Cares Golf Event June 15

Receive instant alerts when news is published about your stocks. Claim your one week free trial for StreetInsider Premium here.

Columbus, Ohio, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Property Management (RPM), a leading provider of community management services in Dublin, Ohio and surrounding areas, will be hosting a Tee-Up Fore Cares golf event at Topgolf Columbus on Wednesday, June 15, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The participant will receive three hours of gaming and networking, lunch, non-alcoholic beverages and two drink tickets at the bar. The event will benefit the company’s charity Associa Cares, which is dedicated to helping families and communities in need following natural and man-made disasters.

Prim Painting, which provides professional painting services throughout Columbus, is the event’s primary sponsor. They will be joined by several other generous RPM partners who also provide excellent services to managed communities.

“Associa Cares is such a worthy organization and it’s a wonderful opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of people who are truly in need,” said Aimee Myers, AMS®, ​​CMCA®, PCAM®, President of the Property Management division. “We are very grateful to our partners for joining us in making this event a success. We provide a great networking experience for our partners who can relax and have fun while providing crucial support for a worthy cause.

If you or your company would like to support and attend the event, sponsorship and golf opportunities are available. Individual contributions can also be made if those interested cannot attend the event. For more information about Associa Cares or the event, please email [email protected].

About Associate Cares

Associa Cares is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established to help families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations collected from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide assistance to families impacted by these types of tragedies.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families in Associa-managed and non-Associa-managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or request assistance, please visit our website at www.associacares.org.

Associa Cares has provided more than $4.3 million in assistance to more than 3,300 families since 2007. For information on Associa Cares fundraisers, please visit: http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.

Stay logged in

Like Associa Cares on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associacares/

Like Associa on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associate

Subscribe to the blog : https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on twitter: https://twitter.com/associate

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associate

Danika Knoop Associa Cares 214.272.4095 [email protected]

Source: Association