Belize International College of Mayors and Investors conference postponed to November

Posted: Tuesday, August 2, 2022. 11:37 a.m. CST.

Photo credit: Belmopan City Council

By Ruben Morales Iglesias: The Belize International College of Mayors and Investors (BICMIC) conference has been postponed to November.

Originally scheduled by Belmopan City Council for August 3-6, the conference was delayed and will now be held November 15-18 and moved to Belize City.

“I really wanted to hold it in Belmopan, but we don’t have the accommodations as over 200 Ghanaians among other nationalities are coming,” Mayor Sheran Palacio said.

Mayor Palacio was recently on tour in Ghana and Liberia and was able to invite several mayors and other officials from that part of the world to the conference.

Mayor Palacio said Elizabeth Sackey, the mayor of Ghana’s capital, Accra, has confirmed her attendance.

“I have mayors, businessmen and government ministers from Ghana, Liberia, the Caribbean, the United States and Central America,” Mayor Palacio said.

Mayor Palacio said the African guests will come on a chartered flight.

“So I’m giving enough time to the process…and I have the information of landing a charter flight from Africa without any problem, I want it to be transparent,” she said.

The new flyer promoting the conference says the event is being organized by the Association of Belize Mayors, Accra Metropolitan Assembly and African Cities Development Consult.

“It’s going to be huge,” Mayor Palacio said earlier. “Through this valuable partnership, we will bring much-needed investments to our municipalities.

“BICMIC is a movement that will benefit us all. It is a platform to harness our strengths and synergies for productive and practical purposes.

