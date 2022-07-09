Bill Ackman to liquidate SPAC and return $4 billion to investors

Bill Ackman during an interview with Bloomberg Television on November 1, 2017. Billionaire investor William Ackman, who raised $4 billion in the world’s largest Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), told investors that he would return the sum after failing to find a suitable target. company to go public through a merger.

The development is a major setback for the prominent hedge fund manager who originally planned for SPAC to take a stake in Universal Music Group last year when such investment vehicles were all the rage on Wall Street.

In a letter sent to shareholders on Monday, Ackman pointed to numerous factors, including unfavorable market conditions and stiff competition from traditional initial public offerings (IPOs), that thwarted his efforts to find a suitable company with which to merge his SPAC.

“Profitable high-quality, sustainable-growth companies can generally delay their IPO date until market conditions are more favorable, which has limited the universe of possible high-quality transactions for PSTH, especially in the last 12 months,” Ackman said, referring to the ticker symbol for his SPAC.

In July 2020, Pershing Square Tontine raised $4 billion in its IPO and attracted high-profile investors ranging from hedge fund Baupost Group, Canadian pension fund Ontario Teachers and mutual fund company T. Rowe Price Group.