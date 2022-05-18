NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — blockages a leading digital asset and financial media brand, today announced the launch of Blockworks Research , a powerful crypto research platform for investors, executives, and builders. As the asset class grows, there is a huge need for better research and data than is currently available to investors. Blockworks Research will fill this gap by providing much-needed research, data, governance updates, tokenomics and asset models in one place.

Blockwork Research was first unveiled at Without authorization Blockworks flagship conference of over 7,000 people, with owners of Blockworks’ NFT project, Permies, enjoying special access to the tool.

“As this asset class grows, investors will demand better research and data than what currently exists. Our goal is to make Blockworks Research the most powerful research and data platform in crypto” , said the co-founder of Blockworks. Jason Yanowitz. “Most importantly, Blockworks Research is a community – a place to learn about crypto with other crypto power users.”

With the extraordinary growth of the crypto industry, the Blockworks Research platform consolidates essential information in one place. The Blockworks Research team is comprised of protocol- and industry-specific analysts who will leverage real-time data and protocol-level governance to deliver world-class insights to help investors build their strategies. Members will enjoy privileged access to a comprehensive data and research platform with features such as a morning briefing, exclusive access to key companies, governance updates, token analyses, calls analysts, fund facts, etc.

“Blockworks is the only source of crypto-native information that also caters to traditional investors.” mentioned matt hougan, chief investment officer at Bitwise. “It’s in-depth information without the jargon. As the CIO of a crypto asset manager, I find it invaluable.”

Blockworks Research marks the latest stage in Blockworks’ continued growth, with the company doubling in size in the first half of 2022. To learn more about Blockworks Research, visit blockworks.co/get-research.

About Blockworks

blockages is a global financial media brand that provides breaking news and quality information on digital assets and the Web3 to millions of investors. Blockwork’s editorial content, research, newsletters and podcasts provide expert analysis to help investors navigate the markets. With events like Permissionless and the Digital Asset Summit, Blockworks is creating space for innovators to build the future of the global economy.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Blockworks