Butzel’s Thomas Kabel Elected Chair of Michigan Bar’s Real Estate Law Section

Thomas A. Kabel, attorney and shareholder of Detroit’s Butzel, has been elected president of the Michigan State Bar’s Real Estate Law Section.

The Real Estate Law Section provides education and information on real estate law issues through seminars, publications, and networking events, as well as advocacy with the legislature and in previous cases involving real estate law.

Kabel, who sits on Butzel’s board of directors and is chair of the firm’s corporate and real estate law department, focuses his practice on commercial real estate and real estate-related finance. He has been involved in all facets of real estate acquisition, disposition, leasing, financing and development throughout his career.

His real estate practice covers a wide range of areas and diverse clients, representing developers, automotive companies, colleges and universities in all aspects of their real estate needs.

He also has extensive experience representing commercial lenders in conventional financings and has acted as bank and bond advisor on numerous industrial income and other tax-exempt financings.

He is a member of the American College of Mortgage Attorneys and of the Real Property, Probate, and Trust Law section of the American Bar Association.

Kabel is a graduate of Wayne State University Law School, where he served as editor of articles for the Wayne’s Law Reviewand Grand Valley State University.