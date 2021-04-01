Capital Brokers Group launches the “Golden Heart Gala”

TORONTO, Feb. 10 Feb. 2, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Capital Brokers Group (CBG), a provider of premium advisory and advisory services to individuals, families and organizations looking to make safe real estate investments, is proud to announce a charitable initiative collaborative organized in favor of the SickKids Foundation.

The Golden Heart Gala is a fundraising campaign that will help build a new SickKids and state-of-the-art patient support building to house the best in medicine. This new hospital will combine the world-class expertise of SickKids with the best clinical spaces for patients.

“It has always been my dream to support an organization that has helped change lives for the better, and the SickKids Foundation was our first choice,” said Christopher Bonil, broker and founder of Capital Brokers Group. “Our team is thrilled to begin this philanthropic journey of positively changing children’s lives and feels honored to have the opportunity to do so. If we come together as a community, a meaningful difference can be made in the world of many children.”

Further gala details will be released throughout the year and culminate in an exclusive black tie event. Ticket sales for the black tie event will be announced at a later date.

Donations can be made through the Donation Portal on the CBG Company website, located at https://capitalbrokersgroup.ca/fundraiser. Donations can also be made through the SickKids Foundation fundraising page at: https://fundraise.sickkidsfoundation.com/goldenheart.

For more information on the luxury market in Ontario, contact Christopher Bonil (@mrbonil) of Capital Brokers Group Canada (@capitalbrokersgroup.ca) via email at [email protected]

Visit www.capitalbrokersgroup.ca for details.

About the SickKids Foundation

Established in 1972, the SickKids Foundation raises funds on behalf of The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and is the largest charitable funder of research, learning and child health care in Canada. Philanthropy is a critical source of funding for SickKids – one of the world’s leading pediatric healthcare institutions. Thanks to the generosity of the community and following a record year for fundraising, the SickKids Foundation raised an unprecedented $195 million for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. For more information, please visit Sickkidsfoundation.com.

About Capital Brokers Group

Capital Brokers Group Canada is a full-service real estate team and marketing firm whose goal is to simplify the process of buying and selling properties in Ontario and other provinces. With in-depth knowledge of the local community and a network of incredible properties across Canada, the Capital Brokers Group team combine their unique skills to ensure clients receive maximum exposure to target the market – and get the best return on their investment in the process.

