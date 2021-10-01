Clark County mails first property tax bills

The first property tax bills for Clark County residents were mailed over the weekend and are expected to arrive in mailboxes as early as this week. Residents will either receive a tax bill if they are not paying their property taxes through a mortgage company, or a tax statement showing what has been sent to their mortgage company for payment . Each of these documents indicates the property tax cap percentage for its address(es).

The property tax cap percentage is the maximum percentage that a homeowner’s property tax can increase annually. This percentage is calculated annually by the Nevada Department of Taxation. For this fiscal year (2022-2023), the property tax cap rate for principal residences is 3% and other properties (investment, commercial, etc.) are 8%.

Residents can see what their property tax percentage is on their bill or statement, and a homeowner can correct this information at any time, each year by June 30 through the Clark County Assessor’s Office .

There are reasons a homeowner may need to submit the form to correct their property tax cap, including: buying or selling a home; change main residence; refinance your home; or transfer your property to a trust, for example.

Prior to June 30 of this year, a significant number of residents submitted forms to the Clark County Assessor to correct property tax caps on residential properties, and for this reason, tax bills that have mailed do not reflect these changes. Residents are encouraged to read the notice accompanying their submission to understand the next steps. The notice says:

“If you recently completed the form to correct your tax cap percentage, be aware that the Clark County Assessor has received a large number of corrections which may take some time to process. If you receive a tax bill with an incorrect property tax cap percentage and you have submitted a correction form, the Treasurer’s Office will send you a revised invoice once the updated tax cap information has been processed. revised invoice showing your correct tax cap information by October, please contact the assessor’s office at (702) 455-3882 or email [email protected]

If you paid a higher property tax percentage for the previous fiscal year (2021-2022) and you submitted the correction form before June 30, 2022, any refund owed to you may be applied to current taxes due or reimbursed. If this has not happened by October, please contact the Clark County Treasurer’s Office at (702) 455-4323 or email [email protected]

Homeowners are again encouraged to contact the Clark County Assessor in October if they have not received a revised tax bill showing what their property tax limit is. Additionally, if a homeowner does not receive a property tax bill or statement by August 1, they should contact the Clark County Treasurer at (702) 455-4323 or [email protected]

The Linked PSA was created to help Clark County residents understand their property tax bill or statement and how to make a change if needed.

