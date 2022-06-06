Cloud-Native Solutions Emerging as Peace Brokers to Strengthen Collaboration Across Security Teams… | New

SAN FRANCISCO, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RSA Conference — Sumo Logic (NASDAQ: SUMO), the SaaS analytics platform enabling reliable and secure cloud-native applications, today revealed survey results , “ Using compliance budgets to advance security priorities. “The report signals a growing demand for integrated security and compliance solutions that mitigate emerging threats and privacy regulations. The survey was conducted by Enterprise Management Associates (EMA).

“While many organizations have found ways to secure a remote workforce, the speed at which they have had to adapt has created cracks that need to be fixed to ensure full protection and compliance,” said George Gerchow, CSO and SVP of IT, Sumo Logic. “Now is the time for organizations to assess all of their security and compliance initiatives to make sure they’re compliant with the latest regulations and up to scratch when auditors come around. This research sheds light on the transformational change that is needed – change that embeds a safety-centric culture that breaks down the silos between compliance and safety.

Conclusion: Scalable SaaS Solutions Bridge the Gap Between Security and Compliance

Legacy security tools weren’t designed to handle the massive increases in the amount of information that needs to be processed and analyzed in the cloud. Due to their limited resources, the efficiency of these devices is quickly degraded by the elastic, unpredictable and highly dynamic nature of cloud environments. The survey revealed the impact of tools that address privacy, compliance and security, as well as the challenge of managing hybrid environments.

Nearly 58% of respondents say it is very important that data privacy tools are also used to address other security considerations.

39% of respondents said having multiple environments with different compliance requirements and controls is their biggest compliance challenge.

When it comes to future investments in tools, 86% of respondents plan to invest heavily in compliance and data privacy solutions, while just over half, at 52%, will make a significant investment in a security management suite.

Legacy security analytics tools, including Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solutions, fail to provide the insights organizations need to effectively manage security and compliance in the cloud. Organizations building and moving applications, infrastructure, and workloads to the cloud need a cloud-native solution. Cloud-native solutions provide the fluidity required across both cloud infrastructure and application stacks to tightly manage security and compliance.

Security teams split on how to approach data privacy controls as compliance dictates security policies

Maintaining compliance with any regulations or laws is something every entity must manage. Self-monitoring is always tricky, but when an organization processes thousands upon thousands of log messages containing potentially sensitive data, the task becomes monumental.

67% said data privacy regulations such as GDPR, CCPA or changing data controls were their biggest compliance challenges.

Security teams are also split on how to approach data privacy controls, with 24% taking a compliance-centric approach and 26% taking a security-centric approach.

Overall, compliance needs drive cybersecurity priorities for many organizations. Many security teams said they had completely changed their policies to meet compliance requirements.

76% of security teams have significantly or completely changed their organization’s security strategy for regulatory and compliance priorities.

40% of respondents have suspended or postponed security projects to address compliance issues.

“Security and compliance go hand in hand, but often when budgets are allocated, a team gets a bigger slice of the pot,” said Christopher M. Steffen, CISSP, CISA, chief research officer, EMA. “Since compliance controls or regulations are underpinned by security and security solutions are driven by compliance requirements, budgets must reflect their equal importance.”

Report methodology

In this research study, the EMA interviewed 204 technology and business leaders in North America, representing organizations from more than ten industry verticals. More than 54% of respondents were from the C-suite level IT supervisor in their organizations. Sumo Logic was one of the report’s sponsors.

