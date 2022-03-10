Cryptocurrencies Pose Risk to 401,000 Investors, White House Warns – ‘Serious Concerns’ | World | News

He said: “At this early stage in the history of cryptocurrencies … the US Department of Labor is seriously concerned about the decisions of the plans to expose participants to direct investments in cryptocurrencies or related products, such as NFTs, coins and crypto-assets.

The Department of Labor has warned that employers who add cryptocurrency investments to company 401k plans could breach their legal obligations.

However, financial services companies have begun to market these investments as retirement plan options with growing popularity.

Employers offering 401(k) plans have a legal obligation to select investments carefully and monitor them on an ongoing basis.