Dodge Power Brokers NHRA US Nationals Monday preview

It’s Final Elimination Day at the world’s biggest drag race, the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA US Nationals, where the most prestigious wins of the season will be won or lost at the culmination of the six-day event.

There are a ton of incredible stories created leading up to the event and during the three days of NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series qualifying that will keep fans at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on the edge of their seats all along. Labor Day.

Top Fuel and Funny Car’s respective lowest-skilled Brittany Force and Ron Capps are both looking for their first wins in the United States. Both were finalists here last year – Force to Steve Torrence and Capps to Tim Wilkerson.

Force is looking to join her famous father John, a five-time Indy winner, and her sister Ashley, who won the Big Go three times, as the U.S. Nationals champion.

Capps will be looking to double his win total after winning Sunday’s Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout event and the $80,000 top prize. It was the fourth specialty event Caps had won at Indy without winning Monday’s big prize.

Capps is a two-time Indy runner-up, last year to Wilk and 2017 to JR Todd.

Top Fuel World Champion Steve Torrence, who won the Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout on Saturday, will also be looking for a payday double. The defending event champion qualified No. 3 behind Force and Justin Ashley.

Weak Pro Stock qualifier Greg Anderson is hoping to win his 100th scoring event and thinks the sport’s biggest stage is the perfect place to do it. Anderson locked himself in with the No. 99 in last year’s season finale at Pomona and has been denied twice in the final rounds this season.

Anderson has won the U.S. National Championships six times, but not since 2011.

Top Fuel’s Doug Kalitta, winner of this event in 2019, and Eddie Krawiec of Pro Stock Motorcycle, former Indy champion, hope to use the event to earn their respective 50th career victories.

Pro Stock Motorcycle low qualifier Angelle Sampey is looking to break a 20-year winning drought at Indy, having failed to win the event for two consecutive years in 2001 and 2002.

The event is the last race of the regular season and the last chance for drivers to punch their tickets for the six-race countdown to the championship playoffs which begin at the next event, the Pep Boys NHRA National Championships in Reading. , Pennsylvania. , the following pilots took their place:

Top fuel: Brittany Force, Mike Salinas, Steve Torrence, Justin Ashley and Josh Hart

Fun car: Robert Hight, Matt Hagan, Ron Capps, Bob Tasca III, John Force, JR Todd, Alexis DeJoria, Cruz Pedregon and Tim Wilkerson

Professional stock: Erica Enders, Aaron Stanfield, Kyle Koretsky, Greg Anderson, Troy Coughlin Jr. and Dallas Glenn

Motorcycle Stock Pro: Joey Gladstone, Angelle Sampey, Eddie Krawiec, Matt Smith, Steve Johnson, Angie Smith, Jerry Savoie, Karen Stoffer and Marc Ingwersen