Gallagher Insurance Brokers Private Limited – InsuranceNewsNet

2022 MAR 28 (NewsRx) — By a News Reporter – Staff News Editor at News Mergers & Acquisitions — Gallagher a global insurance brokerage, risk management and advisory services company, announced the rebranding of its India business at home Gallagher global brand. Full integration and rebranding will be in effect from March 14, 2022 . The rebranded entity will be known as Insurance Brokers Gallagher Private Limited .

Insurance Brokers Gallagher Private Limited is a leading provider of risk management services, general insurance brokerage and risk management solutions in India . Founded in 2005, the company is headquartered in Bombay with a regional presence in Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai , delhi Gurugram, Guwahati and Kolkata .

Gallagher acquired 30% of Edelweiss Insurance Brokers SA in 2019, equipping the Indian broker with a full range of advisory services, best practices and product innovation capabilities.

Subsequently, in July 2021 , Gallagher fully acquired the Indian broker, marking its first presence in India and giving the company a footprint in the growing Indian insurance market. The rebrand underscores Gallagher’s commitment to innovation and customer excellence in the Indian market. Customers will continue to benefit from the highest level of service in addition to having access to a greater range of insurance products and services under the Gallagher Mark.

Vivienne Wade President of Global Broking in Europe , Middle East & Asia , Gallagher commented, “This is the first time the standalone Gallagher brand has been used in India and is an important milestone as we continue to expand our footprint globally. Our partnership with the India team under the direction of Vinay Sohani has been a great success and this further alignment with our global business gives us a springboard for future growth. We watch India as a key growth market for Gallagher given its size and scale, and we see plenty of opportunities for further development of the business with the current talented team in place.

Vinay Sohani CEO and CEO, Gallagher Insurance Brokers Ltd. added: “Being an integral part of Gallagher in India will add great value to the business over the long term, providing our clients with access to a wider and more sophisticated range of insurance products and best-in-class service standards. The integration is also part of our company’s ambitious business expansion and efforts to become the leading insurance and reinsurance broker in India, providing innovative risk management solutions. Moreover, it strengthens our expertise in risk management and puts us on the fast track to market leadership.

