Gallagher is renaming its India division, Marketing & Advertising News, ET BrandEquity

Gallagher has announced the rebranding of its Indian business to the global Gallagher brand. Full integration and rebranding will be in effect from March 14. The rebranded entity will be known as Gallagher Insurance Brokers.

The rebrand underscores Gallagher’s commitment to innovation and customer excellence in the Indian market. Customers will continue to receive the highest level of service in addition to having access to a wider range of insurance products and services under the Gallagher brand, the company said in a press release.

Vyvienne Wade, President, Global Broking in Europe, Middle East, and Asia, Gallagher said, “This is the first time the standalone Gallagher brand has been used in India and it is an important milestone as we continue to expand our global footprint. Our partnership with the Indian team under the leadership of Vinay Sohani has been a great success and this further alignment with our global business gives us a springboard for future growth. We see India as a key growth market for Gallagher given its size and scale, and we see many opportunities for further development of the business with the current talented team in place.

Vinay Sohani, Managing Director and CEO of Gallagher Insurance Brokers, added: “Being a fully integrated part of Gallagher in India will add a lot of value to the business in the long run, providing our clients with access to a suite larger and more sophisticated. of insurance products and the highest standards of service. The integration is also part of our company’s ambitious business expansion and efforts to become the leading insurance and reinsurance broker in India, providing innovative risk management solutions. Moreover, it strengthens our expertise in risk management and puts us on the fast track to market leadership.”