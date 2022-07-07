Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Class Action Deadline… | New

LOS ANGELES, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming August 5, 2022 deadline to file a motion by lead plaintiff in the class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Verrica” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VRCA ) securities between May 28, 2021 and May 24, 2022 inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you have suffered a loss on your Verrica investments or would like to inquire about the possibility of pursuing claims to recover your loss under federal securities laws, you may submit your contact information to www.glancylaw.com/cases/verrica-pharmaceuticals-inc-1/.

In December 2020, Verrica submitted its New Drug Application (“NDA”) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) seeking regulatory approval of VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum .

On September 20, 2021, after market close, Verrica announced the receipt of a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) due to deficiencies in a Verrica contract manufacturer facility under the company’s NDA .

Following this news, the company’s share price fell $1.00, or 8.3%, to close at $11.03 per share on September 21, 2021, on unusually high trading volume. raised.

In November 2021, Verrica resubmitted the NDA for VP-102, claiming “[t]The new submission addresses the successful resolution of inspection deficiencies” at the manufacturing plant.

Then, on May 24, 2022, after market close, Verrica announced receipt of another comprehensive response letter regarding NDA VP-102 citing “deficiencies identified during a general re-inspection of Sterling Pharmaceuticals Services, LLC ( Sterling), the contract manufacturing organization (CMO) that manufactures Verrica’s bulk solution drug.”

Following the news, shares of the company fell $3.55, or 63.8%, to close at $2.01 per share on May 25, 2022, on unusually high trading volume.

The Complaint filed in this Class Action alleges that throughout the Class Period, the Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding the business, operations and societal prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that there were manufacturing defects in the facility where Verrica’s contract manufacturer produced bulk solution for VP-102; (2) that these deficiencies were not corrected when Verrica resubmitted its NDA for VP-102 for molluscum; (3) that the foregoing posed significant risks to Verrica obtaining regulatory approval for VP-102 for molluscum; and (4) that as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Verrica securities during the Class Period, you may apply to the Court no later than August 5, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action.

