Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Class Action Deadline… | News

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming June 20, 2022 deadline to file a motion by lead plaintiff in the class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. f/k/a Peridot Acquisition Corp. (“Li-Cycle” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LICY ) between February 16, 2021 and March 23, 2022 inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On August 10, 2021, Li-Cycle merged with special purpose acquisition company, Peridot Acquisition Corp.

On March 24, 2022, Blue Orca Capital released a report that described Li-Cycle as a “near-fatal combination of stock promotion, laughable governance, a hemorrhagic bankrupt company, and highly questionable Enron-like accounting.” “. The report also alleged, among other things, that Li-Cycle had “diverted $529,902 in investment capital to the family [] of its founders through a series of highly questionable related party payments,” and that its “cash burn is so severe and far above previous expectations” that “will require the company to raise at least $1 billion. . . largely by massively diluting current shareholders. The report further states that the company’s largest customer, Traxys, is not actually a customer, but a “dealer or marketing partner who resells Li-Cycle’s black mass to end buyers”, and that “not only Traxys is not the end buyer, but the revenue Li-Cycle recognizes is only Li-Cycle’s initial estimate of the price of the product it expects to receive from the end customer once the final transaction is completed. .

On this news, Li-Cycle’s stock fell $0.47, or 5.6%, to close at $7.93 per share on March 24, 2022, hurting investors.

The Complaint filed in this Class Action alleges that throughout the Class Period, the Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding the business, operations and societal prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Li-Cycles’ largest customer, Traxys North America LLC, is not actually a customer, but merely a broker providing working capital to the company while Traxys tries to sell the Li-Cycles product to end customers; (2) the Company has engaged in transactions with highly questionable related parties; (3) the Company’s mark-to-model accounting is vulnerable to abuse and gives a false impression of growth; (4) a significant portion of the Company’s reported revenue was derived simply from gross up receivables on products that had not been sold; (5) the gross margins of the Company have probably been negative since its inception; (6) the Company will need an additional $1 billion in funding to support its expected growth (which is more than the Company raised through the merger); and (7) therefore, defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

