Henderson Board lowers property tax rate, passes first reading of new entertainment district

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) – The Henderson City Council of Commissioners met Tuesday and discussed a variety of topics.

Among them, the council finalized its ad valorem tax rates, lowering the real estate rate by 3% to 47.5 cents per $100 of assessed value, from 49 cents.

The personal property rate and the motor vehicle/watercraft rate remained unchanged at 73 cents per $100 and 39.27 cents per $100, respectively.

The 2022 tax bill will be due in full by January 4, 2023. Payment by end of business day November 15, 2022 will result in a 1% discount.

Commissioners also passed first reading an ordinance to establish the Sunset District in downtown Henderson following a presentation by City Attorney Dawn S. Kelsey on what will be required to establish and maintain the entertainment destination district.

The District will generally permit alcoholic beverages to be present in the public right-of-way within its boundaries during designated special events.

Also at the meeting, the committee:

— Ordinances finalized accepting roadway improvements (streets, curbs and gutters) at Canoe Creek II, Section 2, and River’s Edge, Section 1.

-Orders finalized amending the compensation plan and budget to allow for a shift differential at 911 Emergency Communications and reclassifying the Chief Engineer of Henderson Water Utility to a contract position.

— Passing first reading of ordinances accepting public way improvements (sidewalks) at Canoe Creek II, Section 2, amending provisions for accessory buildings and adding a new zoning area called Residential Subdivided Manufactured Home District (R- SMH).

–Approved a Municipal Mortgage and Rent Assignment Ordinance for Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club Great Futures with Field and Main Bank, for which the City is named as a third party.

–Heard a year-long progress report on the Nu-Works program to revitalize the East End neighborhood.

–Approved the reappointment of Darlene Marshall-Ware to the Henderson-Henderson County Human Rights Commission.

–Upon a consent agenda, adopted a set of minutes, authorized participation in the Kentucky Waste Reduction Program, and authorized an Airport Improvement Program grant application for Henderson Airport City County.

The date of the next regular meeting of the Council of Commissioners is Tuesday, September 27 at 3:00 p.m. It will take place in the third floor meeting room of the Henderson Civic Center.

There will be a work session on Tuesday, September 20 at 3:00 p.m. to assess sanitation services and operation, as well as a special meeting.

