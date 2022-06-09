ICE’s use of data brokers to ‘bypass’ sanctuary laws under fire

Comment this story Comment

Good Wednesday! As always, send topical tips and your best CHIPS puns to: [email protected] Below: Facebook employees are worried about staff changes and the Senate is advancing billions in semiconductor grants. First: ICE’s use of data brokers to circumvent sanctuary laws is criticized Data brokers have long been under pressure to drop deals allowing US Immigration and Customs Enforcement to search databases to target immigrants. Although these efforts have sometimes yielded results, the contracts are still common.

Now, local leaders and immigration activists are turning to a new tactic: investigating whether ICE and its data partners are violating regional “sanctuary” protections.

On Wednesday, Cook County, Illinois commissioners are holding a audience to examine how the agency uses “loopholes” in federal protections to acquire reams of sensitive data from third-party brokers — and whether that practice tramples the county’s sanctuary status.

Cook, home to Chicago, has repeatedly been on the front lines of the battle between local and federal authorities over immigration. City and county officials passed several prescriptions asserting their ability to deny federal detention requests and prevent police from detaining people solely on the basis of their presumed immigration status.

But county officials argue that the federal government’s use of data brokers to access sensitive information about their citizens goes against those standards.

“We see this as an outright violation of our protection because we want to make sure our families and communities feel safe and get social services,” the Democratic commissioner said. Alma Anayaone of those responsible for the push, told me on Tuesday.

ICE officials referred a request for comment to the Department of Homeland Security, which did not respond.

Immigration activists say the hearing could be the first of its kind nationwide, and they hope it will spark a wave of action in sanctuary cities and counties.

“We now know that ICE explicitly contracts with data brokers to circumvent sanctuary protections, but it is now important for us to know what this means locally and what the local repercussions of this contract are,” said Cinthya Rodriguezan organizer for the Latinos advocacy group Mijente.

Rodriguez said the agency’s deals have “created a huge digital net that it can use to surveil, detain and deport community members.”

Like my colleague Drew Harwell reported, ICE tapped into private databases containing hundreds of millions of utility records while prosecuting immigration violations.

The agency also performed more than a million searches on a separate database as part of a deal it signed with data analytics firm LexisNexis, according to the intercepts. The findings have drawn backlash from immigration campaigners who say the companies are allowing unfair prosecutions.

Anaya, who was previously undocumented, said that by selling federal agencies access to the personal information of millions of migrants, the brokers are “putting them at risk”.

“There is a huge breach concern [of] the Fourth Amendment for all residents here in Cook County, but across the country,” Anaya said, referring to the constitutional right against unlawful search and seizure.

“LexisNexis Risk Solutions prides itself on the responsible use of data,” spokesperson Jennifer Richman said in an email. Richman pointed to a blog post stating that the company had reached an agreement with ICE, with the understanding that their mission had changed “to focus immigration enforcement resources on people with serious criminal histories. “.

The Cook County Republican Party and the two county Republican commissioners did not respond to requests for comment regarding the hearing.

The local initiative comes as Washington lawmakers are considering legislation banning data brokers from selling Americans’ personal information to law enforcement.

“Cook County demonstrates that strong state laws and dedicated political leadership at the local level make a huge difference to privacy,” the senator said. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), who leads the “The Fourth Amendment is not for salesaid in a statement to The Technology 202.

He added, “Now Congress needs to follow Illinois’ lead and pass the Fourth Amendment Act is not for sale, so that all Americans are protected from shady data brokers who leak their information. personal to the government.”

Facebook tells workers to get in shape or leave

The posts are part of a sweeping crackdown on years of more lax management practices, current and former company employees tell my colleague Naomi Nix. Company leaders have ushered in a new era of slow hiring and heightened performance expectations.

“The atmosphere is intense,” one of the employees told Naomi. “People know that budgets are being cut.”

The result: “Direct messages from business leaders have created a wave of anxiety and resentment among Facebook employees, as many employees wonder how the company’s new priorities will affect their own careers,” Naomi writes.

“Any business that wants to have a lasting impact must practice disciplined prioritization and work with high intensity to achieve its goals,” the Facebook spokesperson said. Tracy Clayton said in a statement.

Senate moves flea bill forward

The bill moved forward despite delays, including competing visions for the legislation, the weather and the absence of senators who recently tested positive for the coronavirus. Amy B Wang and Jeanne Whalen report. The bill would provide $52 billion in semiconductor subsidies. It would also provide about $100 billion to expand the National Science Foundation and create regional technology hubs. The NSF would also get funding for a new technology directorate to turn research into real-world technology.

“Much of the $52 billion would go to chipmakers to encourage the construction of national semiconductor manufacturing plants – or ‘fabs’ – to make the components, which are the brains that power all modern electronics. “, write Amy and Jeanne. “Countries around the world have been trying to increase production of the components by offering manufacturers subsidies to build factories, the construction of which cost billions of dollars.”

Meta faces uproar over Instagram changes

Instagram header Adam Mosseri tried to quell a revolt by high profile influencers calling on him to stop imitating rival TikTok. But the company’s cycles of new features and testing have left loyal users wondering “if even Instagram knows what Instagram is for.” Taylor Lorenz writing. More than 180,000 people have signed an online petition saying the company should prioritize photos in chronological order over algorithmic discovery.

“The backlash against Instagram has spilled over into the offline world,” Taylor writes. “Last Saturday, several dozen content creators marched outside the company’s New York headquarters to protest its Community Guidelines, which they consider too restrictive, and changes that make it difficult to discover new accounts.”

Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, is also getting closer to the entertainment industry. He began contacting potential members of an entertainment advisory board this week, Taylor reports. The board will not advise the company on product changes, but will focus on how Meta can work closely with the entertainment industry.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (DN.Y.) named the semiconductor legislation the “Chips and Science” bill, my colleagues reported. This prompted some suggestions for better names. representing Pierre Meijer (R-Mich.):

They went with CHIPS & Science when CHIPS & SALSA (Sustaining American Leadership in Scientific Affairs) was right there. https://t.co/2psyTvyHQ0 — Rep. Peter Meijer (@RepMeijer) July 26, 2022

My colleague, Amy B Wang:

Journalist Brendan Bordelon:

Twitter schedules shareholder vote for embattled Musk deal (Rachel Lerman and Faiz Siddiqui)

The Senate Commerce Committee discuss privacy and child safety legislation today at 10 a.m.

A panel of the House Homeland Security Committee holds a hearing on the use of facial recognition technology by U.S. Customs and Border Protection today at 2 p.m.

Facebook meta parent holds an earnings call today at 5 p.m.

Apple and Amazon hold earnings calls on Thursdays at 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.