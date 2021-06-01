ICNY: 7 sessions not to be missed for brokers and team-builders

Inman Connect New York is where you need to be to learn the ins and outs of recruiting and building a scalable real estate business. OFor three days, you’ll be at the top of the industry’s sharpest minds. You’ll form strategic partnerships, gain valuable insights, and learn about new technologies that are transforming the industry and how to implement them in your business. There is still time to register.

Inman Connect New York is only a few weeks away. If your goal at this year’s event is to learn strategies for building a scalable and sustainable team or brokerage, this year’s ICNY will not disappoint. Here are seven sessions you need to add to your “must see” agenda to learn the secrets of the best team builders and brokers in the business.

7 must-attend sessions for brokers and team builders to Inman Connect New YorkApril 19-21:

What will brokers and integrated trading look like in 2022 and beyond? Industry leaders Marc King, President of Keller Williams, and Christian Wallace, Executive Vice President of Rocket Homes, share their thoughts on the biggest opportunities and challenges facing brokerages today and what it looks like the transaction of the future. What do agents really want from their brokerage and why? Join Kendall Bonner, Broker/Owner at RE/MAX Capital Realty, Jason Aleen, Senior Vice President, Real Estate Operations at Redfin, and Ryan Raveis, Co-President of William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage and Insurance, as they discuss value specific proposal that your brokerage offers agents and which factors are most important. Industry trends, challenges and technologies to watch Sarah Richardson, Founder and CEO of Tru Realty, Staci Cowell, Vice President, Business Solutions at Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, and Enrique Teran, Co-Founder and Director of Avanti Way Group meet to discuss developments of the real estate landscape, current trends, technology and potential factors that could completely change the game. How India can recruit competitively in 2022 Sarah Richardson, Founder and CEO of Tru Realty, Dava Davin,

The CEO of Portside Real Estate Group and Angela Oakes, Founder and CEO of KAC Consulting, share creative recruitment strategies they’ve used in their businesses that you can implement into your own growth plan.

The new structure of a modern real estate team Wendy Papasan, Founder of Papasan Properties Group, Keller Williams; Craig Goodliffe, Founder and CEO of Cyberbacker; with Dj and Lindsey DellaSala, the owners of DJ & Lindsey Real Estate share some non-traditional practices they’ve used to hire and keep the best people on their teams without having to pay top dollar and how you can do the same. How to Increase Team Profitability with Improved Systems Join Jenny Wemert, Team Leader and Realtor at Wemert Group Realty, Brian Fairweather, CEO of Spears Group, and Sarah Reynolds, CEO and Co-Founder of The Reynolds Team Network and HerBestLife, for this powerful session as these speakers break down customer retention, profitability strategies, and effective systems you can implement right now in your team or brokerage. The Reputation of Independent Brokers: How and Why We Need to Change the Narrative Sarah Richardson, Founder and CEO of Tru Realty, Barb Betts, Broker, CEO and Realtor of The RECollective, discuss what it means to be an Independent Broker in today’s market and how you can stay competitive with the big houses of brokerage.

There are so many more sessions you can attend to help boost your budding real estate team or brokerage when you join us in April at Inman Connect New York. But don’t wait! Tickets are selling out.

Can’t attend in person? Register to participate virtually. You’ll still reap the benefits of impactful sessions with key industry players, great takeaways that you can immediately implement in your business, and virtual networking opportunities. Register for a virtual ticket.

You’ll also have the option of taking home a CD of the sessions so you can go back and watch them again and again. Continue your studies at home long after ICNY is finished.

If you are serious about growing your real estate business, no other event has the power to broaden your knowledge and put the right tools in your hands like Inman Connect New York. When you attend ICNY, you will gain valuable insights and the confidence to build your team or grow your brokerage.

But you don’t have to take our word for it. Find out what some former participants had to say…

“Best of the best! So much relevant and useful information from the presenters. The positive energy and all the networking between the attendees was addicting.” –Kinga Mills, Hawaii Life

“My go-to place to stay ahead of the competition.–Joe Montaleone, Century 21 Showtime Realty Ltd.

“I walked away with some game-changing WOW nuggets for my sales business that I haven’t heard anywhere else.” –Shannon Buss, Randall Realtors

“Over the years I have come to depend on in man events to ensure I keep my finger on what’s current and emerging within our industry, coupled with building relationships nationwide that allow me to deliver an even stronger customer experience. Thank you Inman!” – Stacey Sun, WEST, a Williston Financial Group company

“Inman Connect helps me stay on top of the real estate industry and the changes we are currently experiencing.”– Laurie Dau, ONE real estate group

Plus, it’s the 25th anniversary of Inman Connect. It means even more WOW, like an exclusive meet-and-greet with top speakers, an Instagram-worthy interactive photo experience, a scavenger hunt with premium prizes like an Apple Watch and Sell It Like Serhant personal branding course, a puppy game and more surprises.

Join thousands of real estate professionals already registered.

Want to get the latest news from Inman Events straight to your inbox? Join the list.