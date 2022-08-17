Insurance brokers in East Lancs are breaking the bank for three good causes

A BROKERS company in East Lancs pulled out all the stops to make a difference for three causes close to the hearts of staff members this year.

Staff at Spencer Hayes Group, an independent commercial insurance specialist, based in Rawtenstall, have taken on a number of challenges to raise funds for Pendleside Hospice, Manchester Mind and Cancer Research UK.

Marc Kirker completed the Pendle Pub Walk. Dan and Rebecca Page completed the Shine Night Walk in Manchester. Meanwhile, Marc and Kelly Kirker have completed the Pendleside Firewalk. Marc was joined by Paul Bentley, Dan Page, Eddie Drinkwater, Emma Booth and Phoebe Wright to complete Velocity 2. Eddie dyed his beard gray and Danny got a Jaffa Cake tattoo.

An initial target of £1,000 was set, but quickly increased to £2,000 and then to £3,000.

A client donated a large amount from a compensation payment to inflate the total.

Liz Hall, Cancer Research UK Bacup Committee press officer, said: “I would like to thank the generosity of the Spencer Heys Group for their fundraising efforts for such a worthy cause.

“Funds raised will go towards Professor Tim Illidge’s study of immunotherapy in Manchester, which harnesses the body’s immune system to target cancer cells.”

Joanna Huddart, of Manchester Mind, added: “Spencer Hayes Group have been so creative with their charity fundraising, which has resulted in a generous donation to benefit our mental health services.

“As an independent local charity, we truly appreciate your kind efforts, which will ensure that we continue to be there for thousands of young people and adults, now and in the future.

“Thank you for your inspired community spirit – you have truly made a lasting difference to Manchester Mind.”