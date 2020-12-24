Investors Record Profit Day Ahead of RBI Policy Outcome; Sensex drops 568 pts

CLOSING BELL

Stock Market Highlights: Benchmarks ended down 1% on Tuesday as investors posted gains on stocks a day ahead of the RBI’s monetary policy outcome. The yield on 10-year government bonds, meanwhile, ended up 0.4% at 7.53%.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 793 points during the day before closing down 568 points at 55,107. The NSE Nifty50, held the crucial 16,400 mark to close at 16,416, down 153 points.

Consumer Durables, Real Estate, IT and Financials were among the hardest hit pockets with Titan, UPL, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Britannia, L&T, HUL, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, TCS, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys and Tech M. between 1.5% and 4.5%.

On the upside, the Nifty Auto and Oil and Gas indices settled into the green, with ONGC, Coal India, Maruti Suzuki, NTPC, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, M&M, Bajaj Auto and BPCL leading the way.

In the broader market, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices fell 0.88%.



Global Markets