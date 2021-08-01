IRNT BREAK NOTICE: TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL ROSEN Encourages IronNet, Inc. Investors With Losses to Find Counsel Ahead of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – IRNT

NEW YORK, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of IronNet, Inc. IRNT between September 15, 2021 and December 15, 2021 inclusive (the “Class Period”). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to act as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 21, 2022.

SO WHAT: If you purchased IronNet securities during the Class Period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of fees or out-of-pocket costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the IronNet class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=5641 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll free at 866-767-3653 or by email [email protected] or [email protected] for more information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to act as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 21, 2022. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of the other class members to direct the litigation.

WHY THE ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified lawyers with proven track records in leadership roles. Often, companies issuing reviews do not have comparable experience, resources, or significant peer recognition. Be wise in choosing lawyers. Rosen Law Firm represents investors worldwide, focusing its practice on securities class action and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has reached the largest securities class action settlement against a Chinese company. Rosen Law Firm was ranked #1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for the number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has ranked in the top 4 every year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of million dollars for investors. In 2019 alone, the company secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

CASE DETAILS: According to the lawsuit, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company materially overstated its business and financial prospects; (2) the Company was unable to forecast the timing of material customer opportunities that constituted a substantial portion of its published fiscal 2022 financial guidance; (3) the Company had not established effective disclosure controls and procedures to reasonably ensure that its public disclosures were timely, accurate, complete and not misleading; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false, misleading and/or lacked any reasonable basis in fact at all material times. When the real details entered the market, the lawsuit claims investors suffered damages.

To join the IronNet class action, go also https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=5641 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll free at 866-767-3653 or by email [email protected] or [email protected] for more information on the class action.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by an attorney unless you retain one. You can choose the lawyer of your choice. You can also remain an absent party member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to participate in any potential future upturn does not depend on their status as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firmon Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Lawyer advertisement. Previous results do not guarantee a similar result.

——————————-

Contact information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, Pennsylvania

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

www.rosenlegal.com