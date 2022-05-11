KYND will launch the pioneering KYND Ready for Brokers at BIBA 2022

KYND Limited, a leading provider of pioneering cyber risk management solutions, is pleased to announce that it will be launching its first KYND Ready for Brokers service at this year’s BIBA conference taking place on 11-12 May in Manchester.KYND Ready for Brokers is a pioneering service that not only enables brokers to successfully and quickly obtain adequate cyber coverage for their clients, but also helps improve organizations’ cyber risk profiles. This groundbreaking service is specifically designed to help brokers and their clients successfully transfer cyber risk in tougher market conditions due to an increase in ransomware incidents and the threat of aggregate and systemic attacks.

With a powerful combination of KYND’s industry-leading cyber risk management technology and expert advisory support, the KYND Ready service helps brokers help their clients get the right cyber insurance policy at favorable prices and terms, while simultaneously helping policyholders to effectively reduce their exposure to cyber risk and reduce the risk of cyber attacks. The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (BIBA) is the UK’s leading organization of general insurance intermediaries representing the interests of insurance brokers, intermediaries and their customers. Acting as the powerful and authoritative voice of the industry, highlighting and advising on key insurance issues, the BIBA Conference is the UK’s largest insurance event featuring the most influential business speakers and most inspiring and the latest developments leading the way in the field of insurance.

Andy Thomas, CEO and Founder of KYND, said, “At KYND, we have worked tirelessly over the past few years to help brokers and their clients gain firm control over ever-changing and growing cyber risks. . Leveraging our unique knowledge and extensive cyber expertise, our brand new KYND Ready for Brokers service is uniquely positioned to help brokers and their clients successfully secure cyber cover with favorable pricing and terms – easily and quickly! We are looking forward to the BIBA event as it is the perfect opportunity to launch our new service and do live demonstrations of how easy it is to get instant insight into the cyber risk indicators that are red flags for policyholders and could be a barrier to obtaining cyber coverage.

Conference attendees are invited to visit booth #B83 to meet with KYND representatives and learn more about how KYND’s industry-leading cyber risk management services and tools can benefit every part of the supply chain. value of cyber insurance. Attendees who wish to schedule a meeting during the conference can get in touch with the KYND team via [email protected]

About KYND



KYND is on a mission to make complex cyber risks easy to understand and

manage. KYND’s pioneering technology makes it possible to assess, understand and

manage cyber risk easier and faster than ever before and is used by

insurers, brokers and their clients. Recognizing that one size does not fit all, KYND

has designed custom InsurTech products that fit all sizes

company, of any industry, anywhere in the world.

KYND’s unparalleled cyber risk management tools not only enable

accelerates the sale of cyber policies, expedites renewal and helps to control

customer risk, but also supports better underwriting decisions by removing

complexity, providing instant insight into cyber risk exposure while

Mitigate the insured’s risk exposure through continuous monitoring and alerts.