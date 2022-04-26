Launch of Truly Memorable Gifts (TMG) offers real estate agents and mortgage brokers an easy and sustainable way to get more referrals and retain clients

New e-commerce site gives real estate agents and mortgage brokers access to a huge selection of high-quality thank you gifts

JACKSONVILLE, Florida., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Truly Memorable Gifts (TMG) has launched its new e-commerce site: https://www.TrulyMemorableGifts.com. Launched in 2021 by a seasoned real estate agent and former mortgage broker James Geddes, TMG helps real estate and mortgage professionals leverage the client relationships they’ve established and the influence they’ve earned to increase referrals and client retention. The fiercely competitive real estate and mortgage industry emphasizes relationship marketing as its most powerful resource. Thoughtful closing gifts have long been considered one of the best ways to prolong those long-term relationships. TMG makes it easy for real estate agents and mortgage brokers to find, personalize and buy select gifts without breaking their marketing budget.

With the launch of the new site, TMG has entered the burgeoning industry of personalized and non-personalized gifts targeting real estate agents and mortgage brokers. Currently, the personalized gift industry is valued at $31 billion and should exceed $38 billion by 2027. More broadly, e-commerce is estimated to lead 200 billion dollars This year. With an average of 800,000 cash and mortgage transactions for residential properties every month, the total addressable market for TMG is huge. TMG is unique in that it focuses directly on closing thank-you gifts for real estate and mortgage professionals, filling a notable gap in this growing transaction-based market.

Founder James Geddes has a solid track record in identifying – and driving – the next big thing. In addition to his work as a Realtor and Mortgage Broker, Geddes has held various Founder/CEO positions in the internet and mobile phone industries, as well as Co-Founder and Senior Managing Director of a major Silicon Valley venture capitalists. Herbert SchlosserNBC’s retired chairman and CEO, praised his instincts and business acumen: “Having served on two boards with Jim Geddeshe knows how to discover startups that respond to huge openings in the market and nurture them to become market leaders in their sector.”

Today’s real estate and mortgage professionals need all the help they can get to build a sustainable business in a very competitive market. Last year, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported a record number of new agents entering the business. More than 156,000 joined the NAR in 2020 and 2021, 60% more than the previous two years combined. As the agent population soars and housing inventory remains limited, a growing number of real estate and mortgage professionals find themselves challenged to carve out their share of a rapidly shrinking pie.

The most successful mortgage agents and brokers use thank you gifts to leverage and amplify influence, which creates word of mouth marketing for more referrals. According to NAR, 75% of home buyers choose the first agent they interview. 41% of sellers hire an agent based on personal recommendations from their sphere of influence. The easiest client to “win” is one who has worked with them before or was referred by a previous client. Customers become the most profitable influencers for mortgage agents and brokers. Well-chosen thank you gifts make a lasting impression so that when it comes time for a past customer to buy, sell or refer, they know who to call first.

An unforgettable book launch

To coincide with the launch of the site, Geddes is releasing his latest book, Are you memorable? which teaches the why and how of a thoughtful gift, including the “marks” of a perfect gift and other insightful lessons and thought-provoking ideas. Rooted in Geddes’ own experience and the wisdom of his mentors and business partners who have helped him get to where he is today, Are you memorable? will help real estate and mortgage professionals build relationships, grow influence and generate word of mouth.

“I’ve seen the power of thoughtful gifts catapult relationships to the next level and get people talking,” Geddes said. “I’m very excited that Truly Memorable Gifts is becoming the ‘Go To’ resource for real estate and mortgage professionals so they can easily and affordably leverage the influence they’ve gained with past, current and future clients in commission-generating opportunities.”

About Truly Memorable Gifts

Truly Memorable Gifts (TMG) was launched in 2022 by James Geddes to help real estate and mortgage professionals achieve greater success through thoughtful gifts. Their intuitive website with instant customization and a huge selection of curated gifts makes giving easy so real estate and mortgage professionals can focus on what they do best: building lasting relationships that continually carry their fruit with more repeat business and referrals.

