Meet the accountants who could become the new tax brokers.

The Senate could vote as early as this week on a climate and tax bill that, if passed, will give a lot of power to an obscure group of accountants in Norwalk, Connecticut, according to the DealBook newsletter.

On Wednesday, a bipartisan group of former Treasury secretaries, including Henry M. Paulson Jr. and Timothy F. Geithner, endorsed the bill, the Cut Inflation Act, saying it would fight the inflation and solve climate problems. The group also said the legislation was “funded by prudent fiscal policy”.

Much of the bill will be financed by a minimum tax of 15% on corporate profits. This aims to address a long-standing problem: Many profitable companies, including giants like Amazon, pay little or no federal income tax, taking advantage of legitimate tax breaks, but also employing strategies that many believe , are all about avoiding taxes.