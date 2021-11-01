Mortgagee Notice of Foreclosure Sale of Real Estate | Legal Notice

STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CHITTENDEN UNIT, DOCKET NO: 1101-12-19 CNCV CIVIL DIVISION FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION v. CASEY MORITS OCCUPANTS OF: 3445 Stage Road, Bolton VT NOTICE OF FORCLOSURE SALE OF REAL ESTATE UNDER 12 VSA sec 4952 et seq. Pursuant to the Order of Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered on January 19, 2022, in the above-noted action brought to garnish this certain Mortgage granted by Casey Lee Morits to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as agent of HomeBridge Financial Services , Inc. DBA Real Estate Mortgage Network, dated April 6, 2016 and listed in Book 90 Page 828 of the Land Records for the City of Bolton, of which the Applicant is the current Mortgage Holder, pursuant to Assignments of Mortgage (1) Assignment of mortgage of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as agent of HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc. DBA Real Estate Mortgage Network to HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc. dated June 20, 2019 and registered in book 96 page 510; (2) Assignment of Mortgage from HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc. to Freedom Mortgage Corporation dated April 28, 2021 and recorded in Book 100 Page 681, both of the City of Bolton Land Records for breach of the terms of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosure shall be sold at public auction at 3445 Stage Road, Bolton, Vermont on September 2, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, namely: being all the same lands and premises conveyed to Casey Morits by deed of guarantee of the Federal National Mortgage Association aka Fannie Mae dated April 6, 2016 and recorded at Volume 90, Page 825 of the Bolton Land Records. Being all the same land and premises conveyed to the Federal National Mortgage Association by Nationtar Mortgage LLC Quitclaim dated September 24, 2015 and registered October 5, 2015 in Volume 89, Page 896 of the City of Bolton Land Records . Being all the same land and premises transferred to Nationstar Mortgage LLC by order confirming the sale in Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Peter M. Elder, et al., Civil Division of the Vermont Superior Court, Cncv File No. 470-4-10 dated September 4, 2015 and filed September 22, 2015111 Volume 89, Page 842 of the City of Bolton. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Peter M. Elder and Kelly J. Urie by deed of guarantee of Michael E. Johnston dated May 15, 2001 and registered May 17, 2001 in Volume 54.A, Page 435 of the town of Bolton Land Records. Being the whole of Lot No. 5, with a Dwelling House thereon, as shown and depicted on a lot plan entitled “Subdivision Map, Fred Coombs, Bolton, Vermont” prepared by Stephen M. Brooks, dated February 22, 1989 , revised February 27, 1989, and recorded in Bolton Town Land Records Map Slide 56A. Enclosed is a one-fifth (1/5th) undivided interest in the lands and premises shown as Lot No. 8 (“Common Land”) on the above-mentioned plan. The deeded lot within is subject to and benefits from a Statement of Covenants, Conditions, Agreements, Easements and Restrictions dated July 6, 1989 and recorded in Volume 40 on Page 393 of said Land Records, including, but not limited to, certain water rights as set forth herein. The said lot is subject to and benefits from an easement and a common right of way with lot n° 4 on and through a common lane having a center line on the common limit of lots 4 and 5, such as the said lane currently exists. The owners of lots 4 and 5 will also share the upkeep and upkeep of the parts of said private road which are used in common. Lot n° 5 benefits from the right to draw water from a drilled well located on lot n° 2, as well as the right to renew, repair, relay and maintain a water pipeline from said well to lot No. 5. Expenses for the operation, maintenance and repair of said well shall be borne by the owners of lot #5, their heirs and assigns, as indicated in the declaration above. Any portion of the deeded lot located within the boundaries of said Municipal Road No. 3 (Stage Road) is deeded solely by waiver. The deeded lot within is subject to Subdivision Permit No. EC-4-1374 recorded in said Land Records. These lands and premises are subject to utility easements and registration rights of way. Reference is made to the above instruments and their records, and to all deeds and records referred to therein, in support of this description. Reference is made here to the above instruments and the recordings and references therein to further aid this description. Conditions of Sale: Said premises will be sold and transferred subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, fiscal titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over said hypothec described above. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by certified check, bank treasurer’s check or cashier’s check at the time and place of sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price must be paid by wire transfer, certified check, bank treasurer’s check or cashier’s check within sixty (60) days of the date the confirmation order is registered with the court. All checks should be made payable to “Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee”. The mortgagor has the right to redeem the premises at any time before the sale by paying the full amount owing under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other conditions to be announced at the time of the sale. DATED: July 20, 2022 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren_____ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PO Box 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032