Oswego Common Council Passes Increase in Partial Property Tax Exemptions for Eligible Seniors and Persons with Disabilities – Oswego County Today

OSWEGO – An increase in partial property tax exemptions for eligible disabled and senior citizens was passed at the Oswego Common Council meeting last night, Monday, May 23.

The tax relief upgrade was first proposed by Mayor Billy Barlow at the May 2 committee meeting, the partial senior tax exemption a rate increase to a previously approved resolution adopted two to three years earlier by the city.

Barlow said that based on an increase in New York State’s Partial Tax Exemption Law rates, the city is set to match the new adjustment — with the maximum amount rising to $37,400 per year. year. The eligibility age marker also changes from 66 to 65.

For people with disabilities on limited incomes, partial tax exemption is a new addition to the city code; the provision previously unavailable to Oswego residents. At the May 2 committee meeting, Barlow spoke about the exemption increases.

“So it’s just the right thing to do by seniors who are eligible to take advantage of it and save some money and provide some financial assistance,” Barlow said. “The second element is new for the city; it’s something we don’t have now. It’s the disability exemption with limited income, and it allows people who qualify to take advantage of – I think it’s the same thresholds as for seniors. Anyone who thinks they might qualify for either of these exemptions can contact the Assessor’s Office to find out.

To find out if you qualify for the partial tax exemption, please contact the City of Oswego Assessor’s Office.

Another item approved at last night’s meeting and discussed at the May 16 committee meeting by Oswego Police Chief Phil Cady was the purchase of a 3X Modular Vehicle System by the Oswego Police Department. The item would be used as safety equipment to alleviate any negative circumstances occurring during large and crowded city events.

“We felt it was time to look at a vehicle barrier system to mitigate any potential accidents that may occur with vehicles coming into contact with the crowd,” Cady said.

The point is adopted unanimously. Other items unanimously approved by the Board at the May 23 meeting are as follows:

Approve the minutes of the municipal council meeting of May 9

Approve the use of public space for Tonia Reed, owner of a converted residence at 62 West Bridge Street, to construct a retaining wall

Approve us public space at Sal and Liz Vasapolli for a block party and car show to be held on Sunday, July 24, 2022

Approve road closures for the Eclectic Arts and Sciences Homeschooling Association’s “Triathlon – Just for Kids” event on Sunday, July 31, 2022

Motion to cancel resolution no. 132 of May 9, 2022

Approve the use of Washington Square Park (East Park) by the Oswego Federal Credit Union to host “Movies in the Park”

Grant a noise ordinance waiver to Stacy Dawson of The Sting of Oswego, Inc., located at 49 West Bridge St., to have live music at her facility during the summer months of June through September 2022

Authorize City Chamberlain to complete a budget amendment in the amount of $150,462.00 for the cost of a modular vehicle barrier system

Waive common board rules to introduce resolution #162 without committee review

Accept Tender and Alternative #1 submitted by WD Malone Trucking to provide general construction services for Phase II of the International Jetty Improvement Project

All City Council meetings are held on the second and fourth Mondays of each month. The next meeting will take place on Monday, June 13 at 7:30 p.m. To view the full agenda, please click here.

