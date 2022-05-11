Property Tax Division to temporarily reduce services

Lieutenant Governor Tregenza A. Roach Esq. notifies the public of the temporary service reduction offered by the Property Tax Division. The Office of the Lieutenant Governor recognizes the need for these services for Realtors, members of the Virgin Islands Bar Association, all Virgin Islands Courts, and Land Surveyors, and apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.

The temporary reduction in service is to allow for the transition from the current operational system to a new and improved billing and collection system for the Property Tax Division. As a result, online services offered by the division, as well as certain services requiring electronic processing and review, will not be available during the period May 16 to May 31.

In order to assist owners during the transition period, the public is advised that the amnesty period, which was to expire on Monday May 16, is now extended until Tuesday May 31, 2022.

For further information or assistance, contact the Office of the Lieutenant Governor at 773-6449 for the District of St. Croix or 774-2991 for the District of St. Thomas/St. John district.