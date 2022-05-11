Property Tax Division to temporarily reduce services

4 days ago Roy C. Quintero
Brent Leerdam, tax collector in the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, testifies before the Senate. (photo by Legislative Assembly)

Lieutenant Governor Tregenza A. Roach Esq. notifies the public of the temporary service reduction offered by the Property Tax Division. The Office of the Lieutenant Governor recognizes the need for these services for Realtors, members of the Virgin Islands Bar Association, all Virgin Islands Courts, and Land Surveyors, and apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.

The temporary reduction in service is to allow for the transition from the current operational system to a new and improved billing and collection system for the Property Tax Division. As a result, online services offered by the division, as well as certain services requiring electronic processing and review, will not be available during the period May 16 to May 31.

In order to assist owners during the transition period, the public is advised that the amnesty period, which was to expire on Monday May 16, is now extended until Tuesday May 31, 2022.

For further information or assistance, contact the Office of the Lieutenant Governor at 773-6449 for the District of St. Croix or 774-2991 for the District of St. Thomas/St. John district.

Printable, PDF and email version

More Stories

“Suspend Baguio Property Tax Increase”

4 days ago Roy C. Quintero

Ohio Dramatically Changes Property Tax Assessment Procedures, Reducing Local Governments’ Ability to Initiate, Appeal, and Settle Tax Assessment Cases | Epstein Becker & Green

7 days ago Roy C. Quintero

Budget Bill Changes Assessment Challenges for Renewable Energy Projects Under Property Tax Law § 575-b | Hodgson Russ LLP

1 week ago Roy C. Quintero

You may have missed

Big movers on D-St: What should investors do with Indiabulls Housing, Welspun India and CanFin Homes?

7 hours ago Roy C. Quintero

Bitcoin falls below $30,000 as US monetary tightening and soaring inflation spook investors

1 day ago Roy C. Quintero

KYND will launch the pioneering KYND Ready for Brokers at BIBA 2022

2 days ago Roy C. Quintero

Goodbye buy to rent? Big investors want to take over r…

2 days ago Roy C. Quintero

The supply chain rebound begins with freight brokers

3 days ago Roy C. Quintero