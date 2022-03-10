PropTech offer for the property management specialist…

Ark was launched last year to partner with developers, investors and housing providers with a lifestyle app for tenants.

The move will see Pinnacle using Ark’s platform in thousands of its homes.

Property management specialist Pinnacle Group has bolstered its digital offering for customers in its residential portfolio, signing a three-year deal with start-up Prop Tech Ark.

Pinnacle, a large-scale property manager overseeing a nationwide portfolio of 80,000 homes across a range of tenures, will pilot the software across its private rental and property management portfolios before rolling it out more widely later in the year. .





Claire Kober is Managing Director of Pinnacle’s Homes business and says, “Pinnacle exists to provide home management solutions across a range of tenures, portfolios and geographies.





“We pride ourselves on the highest standards of customer service and are committed to providing market-leading digital service to complement residents’ lifestyles.





“Ark is a natural partner in our business; the team has created an innovative platform that allows us to better interact with the residents of our portfolios using state-of-the-art technology. This means clients can access our services, connect with their property manager and report a repair from the app on their smartphone. It will also support the desire to create strong and cohesive communities across all of our sites. »

Ark recently announced that high-profile regeneration company Urban Splash would implement its software in its portfolio in places like Sheffield, Manchester and Birmingham.





Angus Reid of Ark explains: “We are only one year into our journey and fully appreciate our partnership with renowned names in the housing industry.





“Our goal is to harness better relationships between owners, portfolio managers and the people living in their homes, while simultaneously improving residents’ living experiences.”





