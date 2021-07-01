PUBLICATION OF THE NOTICE OF REPURCHASE OF LAND OR REAL ESTATE FOR SALE FOR TAXES TO: | Ads

PUBLICATION OF NOTICE OF REDEMPTION OF LAND OR REAL ESTATE FROM SALE FOR TAXES To: Robert E. Wilson Keybank National Association The Estate of Robert E. Wilson And to all other parties who may claim an interest in the property below: This notice is delivered to you, as the owner, or a person having a substantial public record property interest, in the parcel or real property described below located in Marshall County, Indiana , described as: lot number twenty-one (21) of REPLAT of Donnybrook Section One Lots 21, 22, 24 to 40 and 53 to 59 as recoded in Record Plat 1976 Page 488, which Replat is recorded in Record 1978 Page 9423 , in the northwest quarter (NW1/4) of Section 6, Township 34 North, Range 4 East, and the southwest quarter (SW1/4) of Section 31, Township 35 North, Range 4 East, Township German, Marshall County, Indiana. More commonly known as: 2915 Maple Court Bremen, IN 46506 State ID # 50-54-31-000-041.000-005 (1) NWI RE4, LLC is the purchaser of a tax sale certificate for the land or real estate described above . (2) As a purchaser, they have received a Tax Sale Certificate issued by the Marshall County Auditor, pursuant to Tax Sale Commenced October 14, 2021, Tax Sale Certificate No. 502100009. (3) Anyone may redeem such land or immovable property (4) The amount required to redeem such parcel or immovable property as stated in Ind. Coded ? 6-1.1-25-2 is one hundred and ten percent (110%) of the minimum bid ($4,214.66) if the property is redeemed no later than six (6) months after the date of sale; or one hundred and fifteen percent (115%) of the minimum bid if the property is redeemed more than six (6) months but not more than one (1) year after the date of sale. In addition to this amount, the total amount required for redemption includes the excess of the purchase price over the minimum bid on the property ($169,785.34) plus five percent (5%) per annum on the excess of the purchase price over the minimum bid. (5) The amount required to redeem includes all taxes, special assessments, interest, penalties and fees on the property that accrued after the sale. Purchasers, or purchasers’ successors or transferees are entitled to a refund of any additional tax or special assessment on such parcel or immovable property paid by them after the tax sale date and prior to redemption, plus five percent (5%) additional per year. (6) This parcel or real estate has not been redeemed. (7) Buyers are entitled to receive a deed of ownership for that land or real estate if the land or real estate is not redeemed before the expiry of the redemption period Ind. Code 6-1.1-25-4. (8) In addition, buyers are entitled to reimbursement of costs in accordance with the Code Ind. 6-1.1-25-2(e), (attorney’s fees, notice costs, title search and updates). (9) An application for a tax deed will be filed on or after October 15, 2022. (10) The expiry of the redemption period is October 14, 2022. (11) If the property is not redeemed, the registered owner at the time of the issuance of the tax deed may be entitled to the surplus sales tax, if applicable. (12) On or about October 15, 2022, the purchasers or transferees intend to seek the issuance of a tax deed. Buyer, NWI RE4, LLC 820 Jefferson Avenue LaPorte, Indiana 46350 Telephone (219) 362-7575 March 29, April 7, 14, 2022 hspaxlp