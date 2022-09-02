Real Estate – Abandonment – ​​County Roads Commissions

4 days ago Roy C. Quintero

By: Michigan Lawyers Weekly Staff


in Michigan Court of Appeals, Michigan Court of Appeals (civil unreported), Opinion Digests

September 2, 2022

Where a defendant county roads commission has sought summary judgment in a low-key title action, a judge’s decision to deny that petition must stand despite defendant’s argument that the legislature abrogated the doctrine of common law of abandonment as applied to county road commissions.


Real estate

