Real Estate – Condominium – Statute of Limitations – Rhode Island Lawyers Weekly

July 6, 2022

Where defendants in a lawsuit over a declaration of co-ownership asserted counterclaims challenging the validity of an amendment to the declaration, the counterclaims should have been dismissed as out of time under the one-year statute of limitations set out in GL §34-36.1-2.17(b). “This case has been brought before the Supreme Court on cross-appeal from a final judgment of the Superior (…)


Real estate

