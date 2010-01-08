Real Estate Management Software Market in United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The report “UAE and Saudi Arabia Property Management Software Market Report: Industry Demand Size, Share, Growth and Forecast to 2030” has been added to from ResearchAndMarkets.com offer.

Due to the rise in investment in the construction industry, the market is reaching new heights. For example, the government of the United Arab Emirates has authorized a budget of $15.5 billion to promote health, social, infrastructural and cultural initiatives, as well as the development of education in the country. Additionally, in 2020, to add 8 million square meters of parks and green spaces to commercial and residential areas, funding of $544.5 million was approved in Dubai for 29 projects.

While in 2021, the Saudi Arabia property management software market size was $37.0 million. Several factors are driving the growth of the market, including the rise in construction activities, the need to manage property management remotely, and the growing demand for the SaaS model of property management. Above all, the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs of Saudi Arabia has launched smart city initiatives within the framework of the Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program 2020.

In the real estate management software market in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, the solution category is expected to have a revenue share of over 70% in 2021. This was mainly due to the growing demand for digital real estate management operations , the desire to limit the number of meetings as much as possible, and the need to improve virtual cooperation between colleagues and managers. Plus, solutions help businesses methodically manage their customer base and offer simple payment and digital financing.

One of the major innovations in the software industry is cloud technology, which has radically changed the way software is delivered to customers. As a result of this change, software engineers can now focus on the technological aspects of their work, while outsourcing administration to cloud service providers. The SaaS model has many advantages that will advance the future growth of the real estate management software market in UAE and Saudi Arabia, such as reduced infrastructure expenses and remote access.

REACH by RentCafe, a comprehensive digital marketing company for multi-family property management, was established by Yardi in August 2021. REACH provides website building services for businesses and properties, as well as bespoke design materials , such as logos and email templates. Through search marketing, creative and strategic analysis, he also helps clients reach more tenants, improve marketing success and reduce unnecessary expenses.

Similarly, RealPage Inc. launched live on-call tours in March 2021 as part of its new Maximum Performance (P2) virtual rental package. Users can take a personalized online tour and interact with high-quality three-dimensional (3D) floor plans, drone footage, site maps, and images.

Key Players of Real Estate Management Software Market in UAE & Saudi Arabia include

Rent manager

Buildium LLC

Accommodation

RMS cloud

Peniel Technology LLC

Guesty Inc

Streamline Vacation Rental Software

ResMan LLC

Virtual Dusk Media Solutions LLC

Entrata Inc.

RealPage Inc.

Yardi Systems Inc

AppFolio Inc

Main topics covered:

Chapter 1. Research Context

1.1 Research objectives

1.2 Market definition

1.3 Scope of research

1.4 Main stakeholders

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary research

2.2 Primary research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data triangulation

2.5 Currency Conversion Rates

2.6 Notes and Cautions

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Market Indicators

4.1 Real Estate Sector Growth in UAE and Saudi Arabia

Chapter 5. Definition of Market Segments

5.1 Definition of market segments

5.1.1 By component

5.1.1.1 Solutions

5.1.1.1.1 Lease accounting and property management

5.1.1.1.2 Asset maintenance management

5.1.1.1.3 Management of workspaces and moves

5.1.1.1.4 Management of reservations

5.1.1.1.5 Others

5.1.1.2 Services

5.1.1.2.1 Deployment and integration

5.1.1.2.2 Advice

5.1.1.2.3 Support and maintenance

5.1.1.2.4 Service level agreement management

5.1.1.2.5 Others

5.1.2 By deployment

5.1.2.1 Cloud

5.1.2.2 On-site

5.1.3 By end user

5.1.3.1 Asset Managers

5.1.3.2 Housing associations

5.1.3.3 Others

5.1.4 By request

5.1.4.1 Residential

5.1.4.2 Commercial

5.1.4.2.1 Construction and real estate

5.1.4.2.2 Government

5.1.4.2.3 Retail trade

5.1.4.2.4 Hospitality

5.1.4.2.5 Others

Chapter 6. Industry Outlook

6.1 Market Dynamics

6.1.1 Trends

6.1.1.1 Implementation of Advanced Technologies in Property Management Software

6.1.2 Drivers

6.1.2.1 Increase in construction activities

6.1.2.2 Growing Demand for SaaS Model of Property Management

6.1.2.3 Evolution of the mobility requirement in the workplace

6.1.2.4 Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast

6.1.3 Constraints

6.1.3.1 Lack of technical skills

6.1.3.2 Unfamiliarity with property management software

6.1.3.3 Market Forecast Restrictions Impact Analysis

6.2 Impact of COVID-19

6.3 Value chain analysis

6.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 7. UAE Market Entry Strategy

7.1 Policy and regulatory landscape

7.1.1 Presentation

7.1.2 Incorporation of a local entity

7.1.3 Opening a branch or representative office

7.1.4 Configuration of a free zone entity

7.1.5 Holding companies

7.1.6 Relations with commercial agencies

7.1.7 General legal considerations

7.2 PILON analysis

7.2.1 Policy

7.2.1.1 Quick and automated pre- and post-configuration support, registration and licensing

7.2.1.2 Company wholly owned by foreigners

7.2.1.3 Corporation tax

7.2.2 Economic

7.2.2.1 Increase investments to develop the infrastructure and public services sectors

7.2.2.2 Government promotions and event services, permits, financing, campaigns

7.2.3 Sociological

7.2.3.1 Cultural diversity

7.2.3.2 Comfortable lifestyle

7.2.4 Technological

7.2.4.1 Innovation and adoption of new technologies

7.2.4.2 The wealth of the country, a crucial factor

7.2.5 Legal

7.2.5.1 Intellectual property rights

7.2.5.2 E-commerce licenses

7.2.6 Environment

7.2.6.1 Requirement for environmental authorization

7.2.6.2 Difficult climatic conditions

7.3 Analyst Recommendations

Chapter 8. Saudi Arabia Market Entry Strategy

8.1 Policy and regulatory landscape

8.1.1 Government Overview

8.1.2 Law and judicial system

8.1.3 Foreign investment

8.1.4 Incorporation of a local entity

8.1.5 Limited Liability Companies

8.1.6 Joint Stock Companies

8.1.7 Branches of foreign companies

8.1.8 Investment exit

8.1.9 Commercial agency relationship

8.1.10 General legal considerations

8.2 PILON analysis

8.2.1 Policy

8.2.1.1 Relaxation of property and investment regulations

8.2.1.2 Corporation tax

8.2.2 Economic

8.2.2.1 Increasing the contribution of commerce and e-commerce

8.2.2.2 Promotion of national investments and the private sector

8.2.3 Social networks

8.2.3.1 Highest youth population in the world

8.2.3.2 Violation of human rights

8.2.4 Technological

8.2.4.1 Automation and improved data-driven technologies

8.2.4.2 Research and development

8.2.5 Legal

8.2.5.1 Licenses to trade

8.2.5.2 Intellectual property rights

8.2.6 Environment

8.2.6.1 Environmental regulations

8.2.6.2 Tourism

8.3 Analyst Recommendations

Chapter 9. UAE Market Size and Forecast

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Revenue, by Component (2017-2030)

9.3 Market Revenue, by Deployment (2017-2030)

9.4 Market Revenue, by End User (2017-2030)

9.5 Market Revenue, by Application (2017-2030)

Chapter 10. Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Revenue, by Component (2017-2030)

10.3 Market Revenue, by Deployment (2017-2030)

10.4 Market Revenue, by End User (2017-2030)

10.5 Market Revenue, by Application (2017-2030)

10.5.1 Business Application Market Revenue, by Type

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 List of Market Players and Their Offerings

11.2 Major Players Market Share Analysis

11.3 Major Players Recent Strategic Developments

Chapter 12. Business Profiles

12.1 Business Overview

12.2 Product and service offerings

12.3 Key Financial Summary

For more information on this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hf1pv6