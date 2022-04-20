Real Property – Adverse Possession

19 hours ago Roy C. Quintero

Court of Appeal (unpublished)

By: Mass. Lawyers Weekly Staff

April 20, 2022

Where a defendant has been granted summary judgment on a plaintiff’s allegation of adverse possession, the judgment must be set aside because the judge erred in concluding that the evidence would not support a finding of open, adverse and exclusive use of the disputed area. “This adverse possession case arises out of a boundary dispute between the plaintiff, David…



More Stories

Building – Purchase offer – Specific service

6 days ago Roy C. Quintero

Lintes Technology: Announcement of the acquisition of a property by the Company

6 days ago Roy C. Quintero

ARKO Corp. Subsidiary GPM Investments Obtains $1.15 Billion Real Estate Commitment from Oak… | Nation/World

1 week ago Roy C. Quintero

You may have missed

Amundi and DBS extend flagship income fund to Singapore retail investors

9 hours ago Roy C. Quintero

Hedge funds and brokers target post-Archegos business reforms

11 hours ago Roy C. Quintero

Real Property – Adverse Possession

19 hours ago Roy C. Quintero

A new study by DriveWealth reveals the secrets of the psychology of retail investors from 23 countries around the world

1 day ago Roy C. Quintero

Investors await Netflix revenue while scrutinizing streaming business model

2 days ago Roy C. Quintero