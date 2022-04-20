Real Property – Adverse Possession
Court of Appeal (unpublished)
April 20, 2022
Where a defendant has been granted summary judgment on a plaintiff’s allegation of adverse possession, the judgment must be set aside because the judge erred in concluding that the evidence would not support a finding of open, adverse and exclusive use of the disputed area. “This adverse possession case arises out of a boundary dispute between the plaintiff, David…
