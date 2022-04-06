Real Property & Energy Solutions® Installs One of DC’s Largest Rooftop Solar Systems

WASHINGTON, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Real Property & Energy Solutions today announced the operation of a 54,000 square foot rooftop solar project at from washington Brookland neighborhood. One of the largest commercial solar installations of its type in the city, the system is located on an industrial property at 5760-5788 2nd Street NE.

“As a business owner, the economic value and environmental contributions of this solar installation were equally important factors in the decision to proceed with this project,” said Rusty Minkoff, a representative of the owner. “Real Property & Energy Solutions handled every aspect of the process and exceeded our expectations. As a result, we have a solar installation that will benefit the environment for years to come while simultaneously delivering compelling financial returns.”

The 842.4 kilowatt system includes more than 2,100 solar panels and generates electricity that provides local Pepco customers with clean, renewable energy for their homes. The system generates 1,164 megawatt hours of energy per year, which can power 150 homes per year. It also has the ability to offset 1.8 million pounds of carbon dioxide emissions each year.

The solar project provides additional environmental benefits to the 11 businesses on the property. The retrofitted roof helps maintain cooler interior temperatures during the hot summer months and thus reduces the amount of energy used by the building’s HVAC systems.

Tenants of the property include Hellbender Brewing Company, Gentle Giant Moving, Dolci GelatiBanville Wine Merchants and District Veterans Contracting.

“The project indicates a growing interest among commercial property owners in the DC area to lease unused rooftops and provide clean, renewable energy to their neighboring communities,” added Kyle WilliamsHead of Energy Sales at Real Property & Energy Solutions.

About Real Property & Energy Solutions®

Real Property & Energy Solutions provides customized energy solutions to commercial property owners, tenants and users in the washington d.c. subway station. We offer turnkey energy solutions, including solar panel design and installation, near-zero and net-zero benchmarking, and program monitoring and performance for clean energy programs Assessed by Commercial Property (C-PACE). Our team has over 20 years of experience merging real estate operations and sound financial practices, including consistent A+ ratings with the Better Business Bureau. For more information, visit our website .

For commercial inquiries, please contact Real Property & Energy Solutions at 301-795-1486 or [email protected].

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sam Kuhns

(202) 471-4228 ext. 122

[email protected]

SOURCE Real Estate and Energy Solutions