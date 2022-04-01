Real Property — Superiority of Title

6 days ago Roy C. Quintero

By: Michigan Lawyers Weekly Staff


at the Michigan Court of Appeals (civil unreported)

April 1, 2022

Where a summary disposition has been entered in favor of a plaintiff on his claim of quiet title to real property, the judgment should be set aside because genuine questions of material fact remain as to the superiority of the plaintiff’s title.


Real estate

