RESPECTED INVESTOR ADVISOR ROSEN Encourages Everbridge, Inc. Investors to Seek Advice Ahead of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – EVBG



New York, New York – Newsfile Corp. – April 14, 2022 – WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) securities between November 4, 2019 and February 24, 2022 inclusive (the “Class Period”). “) the important Deadline of June 3, 2022 for the main applicant.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Everbridge securities during the Class Period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of disbursements or fees through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Everbridge class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=3095 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for class action information. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to act as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 3, 2022. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members to direct litigation.

WHY THE ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified attorneys with proven track records in leadership roles. Often, companies issuing reviews do not have comparable experience, resources, or significant peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually handle securities class action lawsuits, but are merely middlemen who refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in choosing lawyers. Rosen Law Firm represents investors worldwide, focusing its practice on securities class action and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has reached the largest securities class action settlement against a Chinese company. Rosen Law Firm was ranked #1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for the number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has ranked in the top 4 every year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of million dollars for investors. In 2019 alone, the company secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

CASE DETAILS: According to the lawsuit, the defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Everbridge was experiencing integration issues with respect to its acquisition of nine separate companies; (2) Everbridge was using the revenue from these acquisitions to mask increasingly stagnant organic growth; and (3) Everbridge has not disclosed that the COVID-19 pandemic had a material impact on the size of contracts that Everbridge was able to obtain, with a negative effect on the Company’s revenue growth. When the real details entered the market, the lawsuit claims investors suffered damages.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by an attorney unless you retain one. You can choose the lawyer of your choice. You can also remain an absent party member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to participate in any potential future recovery does not depend on their status as lead plaintiff.

