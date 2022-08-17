ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, encourages Solana investors with losses to seek advice… | New

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of SOL tokens (“SOL securities”) between March 24, 2020 and today included today (the “Class Period”), of the important September 6, 2022 deadline for lead plaintiff in the securities class action lawsuit against Solana Labs, Inc., The Solana Foundation, Anatoly Yakovenko, Multicoin Capital Management LLC, Kyle Samani and FalconX LLC (together, “Defendants”).

THEN: If you purchased SOL securities during the Class Period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any fees or out-of-pocket costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the SOL class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=7539 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll free at 866-767-3653 or by email [email protected] Where [email protected] for more information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to act as a lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 6, 2022. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members to direct litigation.

CASE DETAILS: According to the lawsuit, Solana issues securities that must be, but are not, registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Throughout the Class Period, Defendants promoted SOL securities (SOL tokens) and sold them to investors, who suffered losses as a result of purchasing SOL securities.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by an attorney unless you retain one. You can choose the lawyer of your choice. You can also remain an absent party member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to participate in any potential future upturn does not depend on their status as lead plaintiff.

