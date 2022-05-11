Royal York Property Management offers unprecedented financial support to struggling property investors

North York, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 7, 2022) – A Toronto-based property management company with operations in Ontario and Europe, Royal York Property Management, has announced a surcharge of up to $500 per month for “landlords in trouble “. Founder and global head Nathan Levinson said the offering was aimed at alleviating stress for property investors in a deteriorating economic environment.

Nathan Levinson, Founder and Global Director, Royal York Property Management

Mr Levinson said: “It has been a very difficult time for most owners. Homeowners fear interest rates will rise significantly over the next 18 months. This will lead to an inevitable fall in the real estate market, with many homeowners unable to make their mortgage payments.

Royal York Property Management offers help to landlords who are unable to make ends meet. According to calculations by Royal York, the rental income of an average one-bedroom condo in Toronto is about $2,145 per month. By comparison, the average “cost of care” for a homeowner is estimated at $2,500 per month.

Starting at $39 per month, Royal York Property Management will personally fund the shortfall up to $500 for as long as they manage the property. The move is intended to eliminate financial hardship and also worries about whether or not landlords will break even on their investment properties.

Asked about the intention behind this initiative, Mr. Levinson replied: “I see it as a way to stimulate the investment market. Real estate investors can continue to acquire real estate without worrying about the break-even point. Our rental guarantee system is already unmatched. This guaranteed financing offer only solidifies our dominance in the market. »

In the long run, Mr. Levinson is an advocate of economic reform. He explained: “The Ontario government should allow landlords to serve an N2 form rather than an N1 form, allowing rent increases for properties built before 1991 as was the case before the announcement of the Former Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne at Queen’s Park on April 20. If this is not adjusted, landlords will only be able to increase their rent by 1.2% under Ontario’s 2022 Rent Increase Guidelines. With what we’re seeing, homeowners won’t be able to keep pace with inflation and rising interest rates. Although the cost of living, gas and mortgage rates have all gone up, the rental market remains the same, calling for change. »

While the program is in its infancy, Levinson reports that feedback from thousands of customers has been “entirely positive”. He and his team anticipate a large number of applications in the coming weeks.

Contact: Royal York Property Management – ​​Canada

Contact Person: Nathan Levinson

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://royalyorkpropertymanagement.ca/

Address: 789 Don Mills Road. Suite 801, North York, ON M3C 1T5, Canada

