SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Law firm Pomerantz is investigating claims on behalf of Uber investors… | New

NEW YORK, July 12 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Uber Technologies, Inc. (“Uber” or the “Company”) (NYSE: UBER). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529 ext. 7980.

The investigation focuses on whether Uber and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other illegal business practices.

On July 11, 2022, The Guardian released an expose based on leaked 124,000 internal documents that “revealed the inside story of how tech giant Uber flouted laws, tricked police, exploited violence against drivers and covertly pressured on governments during its aggressive global expansion”. Among other news, The Guardian reported that “[d]amid the violent global reaction [to Uber’s expansion]the data shows how Uber has tried to show support by quietly courting prime ministers, presidents, billionaires, oligarchs and media barons” and that “[l]Erroneous messages suggest that Uber executives were under no illusions about the company’s legal violations at the same time, with one executive joking that they had become “pirates” and another licensor: “We are just [expletive deleted] illegal.'”

On this news, Uber’s stock price fell $1.15 per share, or 5.15%, to close at $21.19 per share on July 11, 2022.

