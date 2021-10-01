Should you be excited about the 15.9% CAGR of the cloud access security broker market?

Latest industrial growth study of Global Cloud Access Security Broker Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer latest insights about acute features of the global Cloud Access Security Broker Market. The report contains different market forecasts related to revenue size, production, CAGR, consumption, gross margin, price, and other important factors. While emphasizing the major driving and restraining forces of this market, the report also offers a comprehensive study of the future market trends and developments. It also examines the role of major market players involved in the industry, including their company overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are: Imperva (US), Bitglass (US), CloudLock (US), CipherCloud (US), Skyhigh Networks (US), Netskope (US United States), Protegrity (United States), Symantec (United States), Adallom (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), CensorNet (United Kingdom), CloudMask (Canada), Proofpoint, Inc. ( United States).

Cloud Access Security Brokers Report Scope

Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASB) is a software service between cloud provider s and an organization’s on-premises infrastructure. It allows the organization to extend the scope of its security policies beyond its own infrastructure. It offers data management, security, automatic malware prevention, and more. According to IBM, in 2017 data breaches dropped by almost 25%, but there was a 424% increase in breaches related to misconfigured cloud infrastructure due to human error. Thus, the increasing number of cyber attacks drives the need for CASB services. Additionally, growing adoption in small and medium enterprises and technological advancements in the software industry are driving the demand for CASB services. According to AMA, the global cloud access security broker market is expected to experience a growth rate of 15.9%

The titled segments and sub-sections of the market are illuminated below:

by type (control and monitoring cloud services, risk and compliance management, data security, threat protection), application (banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), education, government, healthcare and life sciences life, manufacturing, retail and wholesale, telecom and IT, other), service model (infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service), organization size (small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Verticals (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Education, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail and Wholesale, Telecommunications and IT, Others) , Service (Professional Service, Support, Training and Maintenance), Solution (Cloud Services Control and Monitoring, Risk and Compliance Management, Data Security (Encryption, Tokenization, Data Leak Prevention ), threat protection)

Market factors:

Growing adoption of cloud-based services

Growing Demand for CASB for Compliance and Threat Management Solutions

Provide visibility to IT regarding the use of sanctioned and unsanctioned cloud services

Market trends:

Growing adoption of strong network security solutions in organizations

Growing demand for CASB for real-time security management

Opportunities:

Increase in demand from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

Technological advancement in the computer and software industry

Regions included are: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East and Africa

Country level breakdown: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium , Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand, etc.

Market leaders and their expansionist development strategies

On February 12, 2019, security products and solutions provider Symantec acquires Luminate Security, Israel, a software-defined perimeter and Zero Trust innovator to extend the power of integrated cyber defense in the cloud generation.

On March 1, 2019, Symantec added new integrations with IBM, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, and dozens of other companies and their security tools to its platform. Symantec announced that 120 organizations are now members of the Technology Integration Partner Program and can access the Integrated Cyber ​​Defense (IDC) platform.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Cloud Access Security Broker Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, Market Driving Product Objective of Study and Research Scope Cloud Access Security Broker Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic insights of Cloud Access Security Broker market.

Chapter 3: Viewing Market Dynamics – Cloud Access Security Brokers Drivers, Trends and Challenges and Opportunities

Chapter 4: Introducing the Cloud Access Security Brokers Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL Analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Product Display by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Cloud Access Security Brokers Market which includes its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To assess the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers/company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Viewing the appendix, methodology and data source

Finally, Cloud Access Security Brokers Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and businesses.

