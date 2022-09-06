Solana (SOL) and Binance Coin (BNB) face declining investor confidence; Investors expect big things from Flasko by DailyCoin

© Reuters. Solana (SOL) and Binance Coin (BNB) face declining investor confidence; Investors expect big things from Flasko



With over tens of thousands of cryptocurrencies available to invest in, choosing a crypto investment can be difficult. Established cryptos like (SOL) and (BNB) remain solid investments despite their falling prices.

However, Binance Coin (BNB) and Solana (SOL) have a limited advantage in being among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. On the other hand, the exciting alternative investment protocol Flasko offers greater potential thanks to its unique value proposition and strong fundamentals.

Solana (SOL): below expectations in 2022

Solana (SOL) is a smart contract platform that claims to have the fastest transaction speeds, superior throughput, and the fastest growing ecosystem. Solana (SOL) is also the native token that powers its ecosystem. But with the epic rise of Solana (SOL) in 2021, crypto experts do not expect the price of the token to produce levels near those levels that saw Solana (SOL) surge to $239 per token.

Currently, Solana (SOL) is trading in the $34-$38 range, which could deter investors looking for bigger gains at lower entry points. It’s fair to say that Solana (SOL) has massively underperformed in 2022.

Binance Coin (BNB): Uncertainty Abounds as Binance Coin (BNB) Trades Below $300

Binance Coin (BNB) is the native cryptocurrency that powers the Binance Coin (BNB) blockchain. Binance Coin (BNB) is widely used as one of the most widely used cryptos in the industry, and as a result, it has climbed into the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

However, Binance Coin (BNB) token prices suffered badly in 2022, reflecting deflated sentiment in the crypto market. The token is struggling to break above the $300 mark, and Binance Coin (BNB) investors are reasonably worried whether the token still has a big run left. That said, Binance Coin (BNB) is unlikely to produce any semblance of substantial profits until the crypto market begins to recover.

Flasko: high potential opportunity in 2022

It’s no surprise that Solana (SOL) and Binance Coin (BNB) holders are looking for higher potential alternative investments like Flasko. After all, Flasko is building the first investment platform for people to buy into the rare wine and liquor industry known for its penchant for steady appreciation in value over time.

Flasko is currently priced at just $0.025, and the price of the token is only expected to increase during the presale – hence investors who get in early will get tokens at a lower cost.

Flasko will have cash tied up for a total of 33 years, a sign of the team’s dedication to seeing Flasko succeed over the long term. Flasko has also passed its audit by Germany-based Solid Proof, providing an additional layer of security for investors.

Getting into projects early is often where massive gains can be made, this could be one of those opportunities.

Don’t miss your chance to look into Flasko.

