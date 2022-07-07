Sterling One Foundation partners with Impact Investors Foundation to host a trading room for social entrepreneurs at ASIS

Young Africans leading impact-driven businesses aimed at solving key African challenges have received a boost following the announcement of a large-scale funding opportunity at the Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS), to be held on July 14, 2022 in Abuja, Nigeria.

The platform, which will give ten finalists a chance to pitch their solutions to a select group of Africa-focused investors, is in line with the Summit’s goal to harness ideas and spur solutions that can accelerate the growth in Africa.

The Africa Social Impact Summit is a 2-day event that brings together African civil society, private and public sector actors to share ideas, learnings, plans and practical solutions to ensure the achievement holistic view of sustainable development. Goals in Africa. With a focus on climate action, education, health, agriculture, circular economy and women’s empowerment, the summit aims to provide opportunities for impact investors to develop solutions focused in the market that have the potential to have a long-term impact.

To achieve this, the Summit plans to host a dealing room where shortlisted entrepreneurs will pitch their businesses to investors, answer questions about their business models, and get constructive feedback from investors that can help them better execute their ideas.

Breaking down the process of the Dealing Room sessions, Etemore Glover, Project Manager for the Impact Investors Foundation, Dealing Room Implementing Partners, said the opportunity is for businesses that are currently operating and have shown their potential to effectively address some of the challenges. the continent is coping in a way that brings prosperity to all.

“Accessing the right kind of capital is a huge challenge for impact-driven businesses across the continent. Impact investments are able to deliver measurable social and environmental impact as well as financial returns in our economies. Therefore, we are looking for social entrepreneurs who run commercially viable businesses that generate profits as well as social and environmental impact to apply for the program.We want solutions that can scale from community to community, enriching lives as they go,” she added.

Speaking on behalf of the host organization, Sterling One Foundation, the Foundation’s CEO, Olapeju Ibekwe, highlighted that an improved framework for sustainable finance is one of the key deliverables of the Summit, and the Deal Room is an overview of how the framework will function.

“The Deal Room session will show different actors exactly how local solutions can be supported by impact investments and the right partnerships to help our continent recover from the negative effects of COVID-19 and continue to grow.“, she says.

The summit is supported by other partners including The Coca-Cola Company, the United Nations Global Compact Network in Nigeria, Sterling Bank, the Nigeria Climate Innovation Center and Proshare.

Entrepreneurs who wish to apply for the Deal Room must have run their business for at least 1 year and meet the other eligibility criteria listed on the application portal – www.theimpactsummit.org/dealroom

About the organizers

Sterling One Foundation

Sterling One Foundation is driven by the unique challenges facing Africa and the need for incremental change. The Foundation is committed to being the benchmark for positive social impact in Nigeria by creating sustainable solutions for youth empowerment and job creation through five high impact sectors of education, food security , climate action, gender equality and health.

Impact Investors Foundation

The Impact Investors Foundation (IIF) is an alliance made up of Bank of Industry (BOI), African Capital Alliance (ACA), BusinessDay Media Ltd, Ford Foundation and Dalberg Advisors. The Foundation’s mission is to break down barriers to social impact investing in Nigeria by creating an effective and supportive ecosystem through bringing together critical stakeholders, facilitating knowledge exchange and deal flow. , building capacity, generating evidence of what works, integrating innovative investment approaches. and collective action.