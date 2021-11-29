Synmosa Biopharma: Announcement by Synmosa to sell real estate. (Update sale profit and loss)

Statement 

1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land
located at Sublot XX, Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
Real property and Plant located at No. 4, Ln. 21, Guangfu N. Rd.,
Hukou Township, Hsinchu County
2.Date of the occurrence of the event:2022/06/17
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent
to XX ping), unit price, and total transaction price:
 Transaction amount:
Land ownership-4,164.00 square meters, equivalent to 1,259.61 ping.
Constructional ownership-2,744.13 square meters, equivalent to 830.11 ping.
Total transaction price:NTD 305,000,000
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship to the
Company (if the trading counterparty is a natural
person and furthermore is not a related party of the
 Company, the name of the trading counterparty is
not required to be disclosed):
GLOCHEM MANUFACTURING CO., LTD (not a related party of Synmosa)
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party,
announcement shall also be made of the reason for
choosing the related party as trading counterparty and
the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with
 the Company and the trading counterparty, and the
previous date and monetary value of transfer:NA
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past
 five years has been a related party of the Company, the
announcement shall also include the date and price of
acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
 relationship to the Company at the time of the
transaction:NA
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not
applicable for acquisition of assets; those with deferral
should provide a table explaining recognition):
Anticipated profit from the disposal:About NTD 258,700 thousands
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period
and monetary value), restrictive covenants in the contract,
 and other important terms and conditions:
In accordance with the contract
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as
 invitation to tender, price comparison, or price
negotiation), the reference basis for the decision
on price, and the decision-making department:
The manner of deciding on this transaction:Negotiation.
The reference basis for the decision on price:Market price.
The decision-making department:Board of Directors.
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company
and its appraisal price:
China Prudence Real Estate Appraisers Firm
NTD 268,803,528
11.Name of the professional appraiser:
JIANG CHEN YANG
12.Practice certificate number of the professional
appraiser:
91-Interior Taiwan-000037
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific
price, or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal
reports and opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.Broker and broker's fee:As the agreement list.
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
Efficient use of assets&Supply operating funds
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present
transaction:NONE
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction
 is a related party:NONE
24.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2021/11/29
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval
by the audit committee::2021/11/29
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or
right-of-use asset from a related party:NONE
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article
16 of the Regulations Governing the Acquisition and
Disposal of Assets by Public Companies:NA
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the
transaction price, the price assessed in accordance
with the Article 17 of the same regulations:NONE
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Contract date:2021/11/29，Completion date:2022/06/17

