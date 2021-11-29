Synmosa Biopharma: Announcement by Synmosa to sell real estate. (Update sale profit and loss)

Statement

1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX, Lot XX, North District, Taichung City): Real property and Plant located at No. 4, Ln. 21, Guangfu N. Rd., Hukou Township, Hsinchu County 2.Date of the occurrence of the event:2022/06/17 3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping), unit price, and total transaction price: Transaction amount: Land ownership-4,164.00 square meters, equivalent to 1,259.61 ping. Constructional ownership-2,744.13 square meters, equivalent to 830.11 ping. Total transaction price:NTD 305,000,000 4.Trading counterparty and its relationship to the Company (if the trading counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be disclosed): GLOCHEM MANUFACTURING CO., LTD (not a related party of Synmosa) 5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary value of transfer:NA 6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its relationship to the Company at the time of the transaction:NA 7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table explaining recognition): Anticipated profit from the disposal:About NTD 258,700 thousands 8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary value), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms and conditions: In accordance with the contract 9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender, price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making department: The manner of deciding on this transaction:Negotiation. The reference basis for the decision on price:Market price. The decision-making department:Board of Directors. 10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its appraisal price: China Prudence Real Estate Appraisers Firm NTD 268,803,528 11.Name of the professional appraiser: JIANG CHEN YANG 12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser: 91-Interior Taiwan-000037 13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price, or special price:NA 14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA 15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA 16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and opinion of the CPA:NA 17.Name of the CPA firm:NA 18.Name of the CPA:NA 19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA 20.Broker and broker's fee:As the agreement list. 21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal: Efficient use of assets&Supply operating funds 22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NONE 23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:NONE 24.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2021/11/29 25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee::2021/11/29 26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use asset from a related party:NONE 27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies:NA 28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price, the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same regulations:NONE 29.Any other matters that need to be specified: Contract date:2021/11/29，Completion date:2022/06/17